Nick Senzel gives free-falling Cincinnati Reds some good news

The post All-Star break continues to be a disaster for the free-falling Cincinnati Reds who are now 2-13 in the so-called second half heading into Saturday’s 4:10 p.m. game at Miami.
Three things from Friday night’s loss in Florida:
1. Can’t stop the walks. Thursday night, starter Robert Stephenson walked seven in 4.1 innings as the Reds lost 4-1. Friday night, starter Sal Romano walked six in 3.2 innings as the Reds lost 7-4. Stephenson allowed just four hits. Romano gave up two. But the duo combined to allow 13 walks over eight innings in the back-to-back starts.
Cincinnati Reds 2017 game-by-game results
As a team, the Reds have allowed 394 walks this season. In the major leagues, only Miami has allowed more. The Marlins have walked 396. As for ERA, however, the Reds are last in the majors at 5.27. Baltimore is next-to-last at 5.15.
2. Some nights you just don’t have it. Friday night, Wandy Peralta. The 26-year-old left-hander has been a bright spot in the Reds’ pen, but retired just one of the four Marlins he faced. After Marcell Ozuna grounded out, J.T. Realmuto slammed a 411-foot homer deep into the left field seats. Derek Dietrich followed with a double. Tyler Moore doubled in Dietrich to make it 5-3. And in came Drew Storen, who two batters allowed a two-run homer to Mike Aviles.
Peralta’s line read 11 pitches, three hits, three runs, all earned. It was the first earned runs he has allowed since June 23 at Washington. On the season, Peralta is now 3-2 with a 3.23 ERA. Before the Friday fiasco, his ERA was 2.68.
Reds Nick Senzel has a big night in Pensacola https://t.co/kpayYBTrQw— Cincinnati Reds Fans (@RedsViews) July 29, 2017
3. Nick Senzel provided the one bit of good news for the Reds on Friday. The team’s No. 1 pick in the 2016 draft continues to kill it at Double A Pensacola. He went four-for-four with two RBI in the Blue Wahoos’ 4-3 win over Biloxi.
Senzel hit two singles, a triple and a solo homer. In 32 games since being promoted to Pensacola, Senzel is hitting .331 with four homers and 18 RBI. Last week, his three-run homer in the seventh inning ultimately led to a 5-3 win at Montgomery.
John Clay: 859-231-3226, @johnclayiv
Reds at Marlins
When: Saturday
Time: 4:10 p.m.
TV: Fox Sports 1
Reds starter: Tim Adleman 5-8, 5.11
Marlins starter: Adam Conley 3-3, 5.62
Comments