Links: Ex-Kentucky target John Petty paces Alabama in Canada

John Petty stars for Alabama in Canada, reports Michael Casagrande of the Birmingham News. “The first look at Alabama basketball game action came with technical delays Monday evening. Game 1 of the Canadian tour began with live stream issues from McGill University in Montreal. It kept the Crimson Tide’s slow start from beaming back to this side of the border. The feed returned in time for things to get ugly.”
Inside Bob Stoops’ last days as Oklahoma football coach, reports Jake Trotter of ESPN. “When Matt McMillen arrived at Bob Stoops’ house on June 5, he had no reason to suspect this dinner would be any different from the usual. As Oklahoma’s football operations director and Stoops’ right-hand man for nearly two decades, McMillen had long been counted among Stoops’ most trusted friends. Their two families even ate dinner together at least a couple of times a week.”
Cobb, Boom and Tamme wore No. 18. Does Kentucky’s new 18 fit the mold? https://t.co/ypEsrHX70B— Herald-Leader Sports (@KentuckySports) August 7, 2017
UK fan puts prediction in ink, reports Morgan Eades of the Herald-Leader. “One Wildcats fan is showing his faith in the 2018 University of Kentucky men’s basketball team in a big and rather permanent way. Joseph Tucker, 21, of Augusta said he was on vacation with a few friends on Friday when, after a day of drinking at a Myrtle Beach bar, they decided to get tattoos. Tucker said he remembered going into the tattoo parlor, but didn’t count on actually going through with his plan.”
Malik Zaire has to win the Florida quarterback job first, writes Andy Staples of SI.com. “Fred Johnson heard an unfamiliar voice and immediately took notice. Huddle up! Johnson, Florida’s right guard, had become accustomed to the voices of quarterbacks Feleipe Franks, Luke Del Rio and Kyle Trask from practicing with them. But the most recent addition to the Gators had just arrived for an informal session earlier this summer, and he sounded as if he’d done this sort of thing before.”
Jacob Eason lot more confident entering sophomore season, reports Jason Butt of the Macon Telegraph. “Jacob Eason stepped to the line of scrimmage with a receiver flanked on each side of him. Eason barked the signals and took the snap. He then rifled a throw to senior receiver Javon Wims for a completion. Plays like this have been routine through preseason practice, with Eason showing much more composure and confidence in the pocket. “
Kentucky offensive lineman won’t let diabetes define, defeat him https://t.co/pDrSsJyvxn— Herald-Leader Sports (@KentuckySports) August 7, 2017
Who exactly is calling South Carolina’s defense? asks Josh Kendall of The State. “The interplay between South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp and South Carolina offensive coordinator Kurt Roper will be a focus throughout the Gamecocks 2017 season. That’s a given due to Muschamp’s background in defense, the history of his teams struggling offensively and high expectations for the USC offense this season. But what about the relationship of Muschamp and his young defensive coordinator Travaris Robinson?”
Cincinnati football is re-energized under Luke Fickell, reports Shannon Russell of WCPO-TV. “The University of Cincinnati’s football team hasn’t played a game under new coach Luke Fickell, but fans’ excitement has manifested in 1,110 new season ticket holders. While it’s a promising start, Athletic Director Mike Bohn said it’s just the beginning of potential growth.”
Amway/USA Today College Football Poll
- 1. Alabama
- 2. Ohio State
- 3. Florida State
- 4. USC
- 5. Clemson
- 6. Penn State
- 7. Washington
- 8. Oklahoma
- 9. Michigan
- 10. Wisconsin
- 11. Oklahoma State
- 12. LSU
- 13. Auburn
- 14. Stanford
- 15. Georgia
- 16. Florida
- 17. Louisville
- 18. Miami
- 19. Kansas State
- 20. West Virginia
- 21. South Florida
- 22. Virginia Tech
- 23. Texas
- 24. Tennessee
- 25. Utah
