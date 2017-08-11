Fans gather around running backs Zach Johnson, from left, Benny Snell Jr., A.J. Rose, linebacker Eli Brown and running back Bryant Koback as they sign autographs during Kentucky Football Fan Day at Nutter Field House in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017.
Sidelines with John Clay

Kentucky football podcast: Fall camp 2017

By John Clay

jclay@herald-leader.com

August 11, 2017 10:58 AM

Jennifer Smith and myself recorded our first podcast of the 2017 Kentucky football season where we debated whether there has been too much positive news coming from fall camp, strengths, weaknesses, players to watch, etc.

Kentucky football 2017 schedule

Date

Opponent

Site

9/2

Southern Miss

Away

9/9

Eastern Kentucky

Home

9/16

South Carolina

Away

9/23

Florida

Home

9/30

Eastern Michigan

Home

10/7

Missouri

Home

10/21

Mississippi State

Away

10/28

Tennessee

Home

11/4

Ole Miss

Home

11/11

Vanderbilt

Away

11/18

Georgia

Away

11/25

Louisville

Home

