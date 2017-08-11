Kentucky football podcast: Fall camp 2017

Jennifer Smith and myself recorded our first podcast of the 2017 Kentucky football season where we debated whether there has been too much positive news coming from fall camp, strengths, weaknesses, players to watch, etc.
Follow Jennifer Smith on Twitter.
Check out all the Herald-Leader podcasts on Soundcloud.
Subscribe to the Herald-Leader podcasts on iTunes.
Kentucky football 2017 schedule
Date
Opponent
Site
9/2
Southern Miss
Away
9/9
Eastern Kentucky
Home
9/16
South Carolina
Away
9/23
Florida
Home
9/30
Eastern Michigan
Home
10/7
Missouri
Home
10/21
Mississippi State
Away
10/28
Tennessee
Home
11/4
Ole Miss
Home
11/11
Vanderbilt
Away
11/18
Georgia
Away
11/25
Louisville
Home
Comments