Report: Mitchell Robinson returning to Western Kentucky

Mitchell Robinson’s crazy recruiting saga has taken another step, this time a circular one.

WBKO in Bowling Green is reporting that the 7-foot freshman is expected to return to Western Kentucky, the school where he signed to play basketball, only to change his mind after arriving on campus. Robinson received a release to transfer, visited three schools but then reportedly decided to not play college basketball and prepare for the 2018 NBA Draft.

Now Chad Bishop reports Robinson wants to be a Hilltopper again. He writes:

“Mitchell Robinson is expected to return to Western Kentucky, multiple sources told WBKO over the weekend.

“Robinson, a 7-foot, McDonald’s All American center from Chalmette (La.) High School, has until 4 p.m. Monday to officially enroll at WKU. The freshman attended WKU briefly in July before leaving school to contemplate his future.

“A five-star recruit, Robinson left Bowling Green in late July and was granted a release from his scholarship a few days later. He took recruiting trips to Louisiana State, Kansas and New Orleans while also considering the start to his professional career or whether to individually train for the 2018 NBA Draft in June.”

If true, it’s great news for WKU coach Rick Stansbury, who was credited with a coup when he signed Robinson, ranked No. 9 in the Class of 2018 by Rivals.

This Mitchell Robinson recruitment might rank Top 10 of all-time. Things change quickly and often -- and absolutely anything can happen. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanESPN) August 27, 2017

