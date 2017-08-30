Kentucky football podcast: Southern Miss preview

Kentucky opens its 2017 football season on the road Saturday, traveling to Hattiesburg, Mississippi to play Southern Miss, the same team that spoiled the Cats’ 2016 opener in Lexington.
UK offensive coordinator Eddie Gran talks about the Southern Miss defense. And UK defensive coordinator Matt House talks about Southern Miss running back Ito Smith, who rushed for 173 yards in USM’s 44-35 win at Kentucky last season.
For a scouting report on the Golden Eagles, I talked with Patrick Magee of the Biloxi Sun-Herald. Patrick talked about Southern Miss’ unsettled situation at quarterback. He also discussed offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson, the fomer UK OC now in his second year with the Golden Eagles. Patrick also said UK fans should pay attention to the Southern Miss defense, which is expected to be improved over last season.
Kentucky-Southern Miss statistical comparisons
Category
Kentucky
So Miss
Scoring offense
30.3
32.8
Scoring offense rank
58
41
Total offense
420.2
472.8
Total offense rank
61
21
Rushing offense
234.2
174.5
Rushing offense rank
20
62
Pass efficiency
186.1
139.1
Pass efficiency rank
70
38
Scoring defense
31.3
29.5
Scoring defense rank
86
74
Total defense
434.2
324.8
Total defense rank
85
15
Rushing defense
228.2
149.9
Rushing defense rank
110
46
Pass efficiency defense
131.9
129.4
Pass efficiency defense rank
74
64
Third-down offense
39.1
40.9
Third-down offense rank
78
61
Third-down defense
44.4
24.0
Third-down defense rank
106
2
Net punting
34.6
40.5
Net punting rank
115
12
Penalty yards per game
46.5
64.5
Penalty yards per game rank
36
109
Turnover margin
-0.5
-1.3
Turnover margin rank
107
125
