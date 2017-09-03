Three takeaways from Kentucky football’s win at Southern Miss

Three takeaways from Kentucky’s 24-17 win at Southern Mississippi on Saturday:
1. Huge step foward in stopping the run
After Kentucky ranked 110th out of 128 FBS teams in rushing yards allowed per game (228.2) last season, head coach Mark Stoops and first-year defensive coordinator Matt House put a premium on major improvement in 2017.
So far, so good. The Cats held Southern Miss to a mere 55 yards on 38 carries, the second-fewest rushing yards allowed in the five years of the Stoops Era. Southern Miss’ star running back Ito Smith, who gashed the Cats for 173 rushing yards in that 44-35 Golden Eagles triumph last season, was limited to 37 yards on 16 carries.
Stuffing the Southern Miss run game forced the Golden Eagles to not just throw the ball with two inexperienced quarterbacks, but on downs in which offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson may not have wanted to throw the ball. As a result, USM connected on just 22 of 40 passes, though the completions did result in 309 yards.
My column: UK's 'Blitz Brothers' save the Cats from another Southern Miss embarrassment https://t.co/HUFsos8pMc— Mark Story (@markcstory) September 3, 2017
Forcing the home team into passing situations allowed UK defensive ends/outside linebackers Josh Allen and Denzil Ware to both tee off on the Southern Miss quarterbacks. Allen finished with a sack and three tackles for loss. Ware registered a sack, a TFL and recovered two fumbles. He returned the second 20 yards for the touchdown that extended UK’s lead to 24-10.
Afterward, Stoops praised his team’s tackling and position on the ball. And though the UK defense appeared to tire in the fourth quarter -- Southern Miss ran 78 plays to Kentucky’s 55 -- it rallied on the final two possessions for the needed stops.
2. Offensive line needs work and continuity
The loss of Cole Mosier may be more significant than we first thought. For those inside the UK camp, the torn ACL that Mosier suffered in training camp was heartbreaking. Mosier is a senior, after all. His season sacrificed to surgery, his college career is over.
For those on the outside, the assumption was sophomore Landon Young would smoothly assume Mosier’s starting spot at left tackle. By the end of last season, Young was nearly splitting playing time with Mosier. Young, a former Lafayette star, was a coveted recruit when he committed to UK two years ago. If there was a drop off in experience from Mosier to Young, there wouldn’t be a drop off in talent.
Q&A: Everything Kentucky Coach Mark Stoops had to say after the 24-17 victory at Southern Miss. https://t.co/gDHDJ9YJT9— Jen Smith (@jenheraldleader) September 3, 2017
It hasn’t worked out that way. Not yet, anyway. Right tackle Kyle Meadows began taking reps at left tackle, with George Asafo-Adeji played right tackle. Saturday, Meadows and Young split time at left tackle and Young appeared to have his struggles.
Inside the tackles, UK appeared to struggle, as well. Offensive coordinator Eddie Gran attributed some of the trouble to Bunchy Stallings getting banged up at center. That caused Nick Hayden to move from guard to center, which added to the lack of continuity along the offensive front.
It didn’t help that Southern Miss’ front four is considered the strength of its defense, which ranked 16th in the nation in total defense last year. Plus, the USM defensive line showed a lot of motion on nearly every play, stunting, twisting, confusing UK’s front line.
“It wasn’t good,” said John Schlarman, Kentucky’s offensive line coach.
That’s the same Schlarman, however, that said last week it might take two or three games for the offensive line to sort itself out. He’s probably right. Look for the staff to focus on five or six it can depend on, then supplement others when rest is required.
3. Special teams/turnover margin positives for a change
A year ago, Kentucky struggled mightily in the punting game and ranked a woeful 107th nationally in turnover margin. Its seven wins nonwithstanding, that combination isn’t usually a recipe for success. Saturday, UK showed noticeable improvement in both areas.
Start with the punter. Graduate transfer Matt Panton edged out incumbent Grant McKinniss in fall drills, then starred in his UK debut. The Australian averaged 42 yards per punt. Five of his nine attempts pinned Southern Miss inside the 20-yard line Two of those were downed at the one-yard line.
Room for improvement. Kentucky’s offense wasn’t good, but it’s 1-0 and will get better https://t.co/h5a0zMx4Uo— John Clay (@johnclayiv) September 3, 2017
New special teams coordinator Dean Hood’s only gripe was with himself. Hood said he needs to find his punt coverage team more practice time against fake punts -- even though UK did stop USM’s one fake short of the first down. And Hood took the blame for Panton’s lone touchback, saying he should have called for a rugby punt instead of a pocket punt in that situation.
Meanwhile, Kentucky won Saturday’s turnover battle 3-1. When UK runnning back Benny Snell fumbled inside the USM five-yard line in the first half, you couldn’t help but have that here-we-go-again feeling. After all, the Cats fumbled the ball away 16 times last year. After that, however, Kentucky’s play was clean while the UK defense forced Southern Miss into three lost fumbles. And Ware turned one of those into six points.
Overall, while certainly not a dominating performance, it was a winning performance. And I’m not certain this was a game Kentucky would have won earlier in the Stoops Era, not even last year. Despite not playing its best football, the Cats showed enough maturity, depth and resilience to start the season 1-0. Right where you want to be.
John Clay: 859-231-3226, @johnclayiv
Kentucky top 10 run defense games past 20 years
Date
Opponent
RA
RY
Avg
Res
11/10/12
Samford
27
-2
-0.07
W
10/28/06
@Miss St
24
24
1.00
W
9/13/08
Middle Tenn
23
31
1.35
W
10/21/00
Georgia
24
38
1.58
L
11/1/08
@Miss St
27
43
1.59
W
8/31/08
@Louisville
29
53
1.83
W
9/27/14
Vanderbilt
22
54
2.45
W
10/9/99
S Carolina
30
55
1.83
W
9/1/02
@Louisville
24
55
2.29
W
9/9/06
Texas State
26
55
2.12
W
9/2/17
@Southern Mis
38
55
1.45
W
Kentucky game-by-game under Mark Stoops
Date
Opponent
UK
Opp
Dec
Rec
SEC
8/31/13
vsWestern KY (nashville)
26
35
L
0-1
9/7/13
Miami (O)
41
7
W
1-1
9/14/13
Louisville
13
27
L
1-2
9/28/13
Florida
7
24
L
1-3
0-1
10/5/13
@South Carolina
28
35
L
1-4
0-2
10/12/13
Alabama
7
48
L
1-5
0-3
10/24/13
@Mississippi St
22
28
L
1-6
0-4
11/2/13
Alabama State
48
14
W
2-6
11/9/13
Missouri
17
48
L
2-7
0-5
11/16/13
@Vanderbilt
6
22
L
2-8
0-6
11/23/13
@Georgia
17
59
L
2-9
0-7
11/30/13
Tennessee
14
27
L
2-10
0-8
8/1/14
8/30/14
UT-Martin
59
14
W
1-0
9/6/14
Ohio U
20
3
W
2-0
9/13/14
@Florida
30
36
L*
2-1
0-1
9/27/14
Vanderbilt
17
7
W
3-1
1-1
10/4/14
South Carolina
45
38
W
4-1
2-1
10/11/14
UL-Monroe
48
14
W
5-1
10/18/14
@LSU
3
41
L
5-2
2-2
10/25/14
Mississippi St
31
45
L
5-3
2-3
11/1/14
@Missouri
10
20
L
5-4
2-4
11/8/14
Georgia
31
63
L
5-5
2-5
11/15/14
@Tennessee
16
50
L
5-6
2-6
11/29/14
@Louisville
40
44
L
5-7
9/1/15
9/5/15
La-Lafayette
40
33
W
1-0
9/12/15
@South Carolina
26
22
W
2-0
1-0
9/19/15
Florida
9
14
L
2-1
1-1
9/26/15
Missouri
21
13
W
3-1
2-1
10/3/15
Eastern Kentucky
34
27
W*
4-1
10/15/15
Auburn
27
30
L
4-2
2-2
10/24/15
@Mississippi St
16
42
L
4-3
2-3
10/31/15
Tennessee
21
52
L
4-4
2-4
11/7/15
@Georgia
3
27
L
4-5
2-5
11/14/15
@Vanderbilt
17
21
L
4-6
2-6
11/21/15
Charlotte
58
10
W
5-6
11/28/15
Louisville
24
38
L
5-7
9/1/16
9/3/16
Southern Miss
35
44
L
0-1
9/10/16
@Florida
7
45
L
0-2
0-1
9/17/16
New Mexico St
62
42
W
1-2
9/24/16
South Carolina
17
10
W
2-2
1-1
10/1/16
@Alabama
6
34
L
2-3
1-2
10/8/16
Vanderbilt
20
13
W
3-3
2-2
10/22/16
Mississippi St
40
38
W
4-3
3-2
10/29/16
@Missouri
35
21
W
5-3
4-2
11/5/16
Georgia
24
27
L
5-4
4-3
11/12/16
@Tennessee
36
49
L
5-5
4-4
11/19/16
Austin Peay
49
13
W
6-5
11/26/16
@Louisville
41
38
W
7-5
12/31/16
vsGeorgia Tech
18
33
L
7-6
9/1/17
9/2/17
@Southern Miss
24
17
W
1-0
9/9/17
Eastern Kentucky
9/16/17
@South Carolina
9/23/17
Florida
9/30/17
Eastern Michigan
10/7/17
Missouri
10/21/17
@Miss State
10/28/17
Tennessee
11/4/17
Ole Miss
11/11/17
@Vanderbilt
11/18/17
@Georgia
11/25/17
Louisville
Comments