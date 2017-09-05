Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari talks to the media after viewing the NCAA basketball selection show at his home, Sunday, March 12, 2017, in Lexington, Ky.
Sidelines with John Clay

John Clay blogs about UK sports, the SEC and more

Podcast: Kentucky basketball recruiting update

By John Clay

September 05, 2017 10:04 AM

The list of recruits that could possibly end up in Kentucky’s 2018 class is beginning to narrow.

I talked with Herald-Leader and Kentucky.com recruiting reporter Ben Roberts about the latest recruiting news and his post projecting which of the top prospects might sign on the bottom line with John Calipari.

Check out the latest Kentucky basketball and football recruiting links and news at Next Cats.

Listen to my conversation with Mark Story reviewing Kentucky football’s win over Southern Miss.

