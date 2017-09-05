Podcast: Kentucky basketball recruiting update

The list of recruits that could possibly end up in Kentucky’s 2018 class is beginning to narrow.
I talked with Herald-Leader and Kentucky.com recruiting reporter Ben Roberts about the latest recruiting news and his post projecting which of the top prospects might sign on the bottom line with John Calipari.
You can find the Herald-Leader podcasts on Soundcloud.
Subscribe to the Herald-Leader podcasts on iTunes.
Follow Ben Roberts on Twitter.
Follow me on Twitter.
Check out the latest Kentucky basketball and football recruiting links and news at Next Cats.
Listen to my conversation with Mark Story reviewing Kentucky football’s win over Southern Miss.
Comments