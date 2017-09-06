Kentucky football podcast: Eastern Kentucky preview

After a 24-17 win at Southern Miss last week, Kentucky plays its home opener at Kroger Field on Saturday, taking on its neighbor down I-75, the Eastern Kentucky Colonels.
Eastern opened its second season under head coach Mark Elder with a 31-17 loss at Western Kentucky last week. Down 17-0 at the half, the Colonels cut the lead to 24-14 with 2:12 left in the third quarter before losing. Quarterback Tim Boyle completed 29 of 46 passes for 320 yards and two touchdowns for the visitors. Ben Roberts of the Herald-Leader profiled Boyle, a transfer from Connecticut.
Jennifer Smith of the Herald-Leader wrote about UK quarterback Drew Barker and EKU wide receiver Cameron Fogle, who are actually roommates.
In this podcast, UK coach Mark Stoops talks about the Colonels. On the OVC teleconference, Elder praises the Kentucky defense. And I talked with long-time EKU play-by-play Greg Stotelmyer to get a scouting report on the Colonels.
You can find the Herald-Leader podcasts on Soundcloud.
Subscribe to the Herald-Leader podcasts on iTunes.
Follow me on Twitter.
Listen to my conversation with Mark Story reviewing Kentucky football’s win over Southern Miss.
Here is the EKU quarterback talking about the Saturday matchup.
Check out our UK basketball recruiting podcast with Ben Roberts.
John Clay: 859-231-3226, @johnclayiv
Kentucky football 2017
Date
Opponent
UK
Opp
Dec
Rec
9/2/17
@Southern Miss
24
17
W
1-0
9/9/17
Eastern Kentucky
9/16/17
@South Carolina
9/23/17
Florida
9/30/17
Eastern Michigan
10/7/17
Missouri
10/21/17
@Miss State
10/28/17
Tennessee
11/4/17
Ole Miss
11/11/17
@Vanderbilt
11/18/17
@Georgia
11/25/17
Louisville
Comments