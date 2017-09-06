Kentucky fans cheer during the football team’s 24-17 win over Southern Miss at M.M. Roberts Stadium in Hattiesburg, Miss., Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017.
Kentucky fans cheer during the football team’s 24-17 win over Southern Miss at M.M. Roberts Stadium in Hattiesburg, Miss., Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017. Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com
Kentucky fans cheer during the football team’s 24-17 win over Southern Miss at M.M. Roberts Stadium in Hattiesburg, Miss., Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017. Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com
Sidelines with John Clay

Sidelines with John Clay

John Clay blogs about UK sports, the SEC and more

Sidelines with John Clay

Kentucky football podcast: Eastern Kentucky preview

By John Clay

jclay@herald-leader.com

September 06, 2017 8:40 PM

After a 24-17 win at Southern Miss last week, Kentucky plays its home opener at Kroger Field on Saturday, taking on its neighbor down I-75, the Eastern Kentucky Colonels.

Eastern opened its second season under head coach Mark Elder with a 31-17 loss at Western Kentucky last week. Down 17-0 at the half, the Colonels cut the lead to 24-14 with 2:12 left in the third quarter before losing. Quarterback Tim Boyle completed 29 of 46 passes for 320 yards and two touchdowns for the visitors. Ben Roberts of the Herald-Leader profiled Boyle, a transfer from Connecticut.

Jennifer Smith of the Herald-Leader wrote about UK quarterback Drew Barker and EKU wide receiver Cameron Fogle, who are actually roommates.

In this podcast, UK coach Mark Stoops talks about the Colonels. On the OVC teleconference, Elder praises the Kentucky defense. And I talked with long-time EKU play-by-play Greg Stotelmyer to get a scouting report on the Colonels.

You can find the Herald-Leader podcasts on Soundcloud.

Subscribe to the Herald-Leader podcasts on iTunes.

Follow me on Twitter.

Listen to my conversation with Mark Story reviewing Kentucky football’s win over Southern Miss.

Here is the EKU quarterback talking about the Saturday matchup.

Check out our UK basketball recruiting podcast with Ben Roberts.

John Clay: 859-231-3226, @johnclayiv

Kentucky football 2017

Date

Opponent

UK

Opp

Dec

Rec

9/2/17

@Southern Miss

24

17

W

1-0

9/9/17

Eastern Kentucky

9/16/17

@South Carolina

9/23/17

Florida

9/30/17

Eastern Michigan

10/7/17

Missouri

10/21/17

@Miss State

10/28/17

Tennessee

11/4/17

Ole Miss

11/11/17

@Vanderbilt

11/18/17

@Georgia

11/25/17

Louisville

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Kentucky defense looks ahead to EKU

Kentucky defense looks ahead to EKU 1:25

Kentucky defense looks ahead to EKU
Josh Paschal wants to build off debut 1:20

Josh Paschal wants to build off debut
Where you will and won't eventually need a REAL ID to gain entry 0:57

Where you will and won't eventually need a REAL ID to gain entry

View More Video