College football on television this weekend (Sept. 7-9)

Taylor Zarzour will be on play-by-play. Andre Ware will be the analyst. And Olivia Harlan will be the sideline reporter when the SEC Network televises the Kentucky-Eastern Kentucky football game from Kroger Field at noon on Saturday.
There are three AP Top 25 matchups this weekend, all three scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday. No. 13 Auburn is at No. 3 Clemson on ESPN. No. 15 Georgia is at No. 24 Notre Dame on NBC. No. 5 Oklahoma is at No. 2 Ohio State at 7:30 p.m. on ABC.
Here is the full list of college football games on television this weekend:
Thursday, Sept. 7
▪ 7:30 - Sam Houston State at Prairie View (ESPNU)
▪ 8:00 - Idaho State at Utah State (Facebook)
Friday, Sept. 8
▪ 6:30 - Memphis at UCF (ESPNU)
▪ 8:00 - Ohio at Purdue (Fox Sports 1)
▪ 8:00 - Oklahoma State at South Alabama (ESPN2)
Saturday, Sept. 9
▪ 10:30 - South Florida at Connecticut (ESPN News)
▪ 12:00 - Buffalo at Army (CBS Sports)
▪ 12:00 - Cincinnati at Michigan (ABC)
▪ 12:00 - East Carolina at West Virginia (Fox Sports 2)
▪ 12:00 - Eastern Kentucky at Kentucky (SEC)
▪ 12:00 - Florida Atlantic at Wisconsin (Big 10)
▪ 12:00 - Iowa at Iowa State (ESPN2)
▪ 12:00 - Louisville at North Carolina (ESPN)
▪ 12:00 - Northwestern at Duke (ESPNU)
▪ 12:00 - Towson at Maryland (Big 10 alternate)
▪ 12:30 - Jacksonville State at Georgia Tech (Fox Sports South)
▪ 2:00 - Texas State at Colorado (Pac-12)
▪ 3:30 - Eastern Michigan at Rutgers (Big 10)
▪ 3:30 - Fresno State at Alabama (ESPN2)
▪ 3:30 - Indiana at Virginia (ESPNU)
▪ 3:30 - Pittsburgh at Penn State (ABC)
▪ 3:30 - TCU at Arkansas (CBS)
▪ 3:30 - Tulane at Navy (CBS Sports)
▪ 3:30 - Western Michigan at Michigan State (Big 10)
▪ 4:00 - Central Michigan at Kansas (Fox Sports South)
▪ 4:00 - Alabama A&M at Vanderbilt (SEC alternate)
▪ 4:00 - Indiana State at Tennessee (SEC)
▪ 4:30 - Nebraska at Oregon (Fox)
▪ 5:00 - Hawaii at UCLA (Pac-12)
▪ 5:00 - Weber State at California (Pac-12)
▪ 7:00 - Auburn at Clemson (ESPN)
▪ 7:00 - Nicholls at Texas A&M (ESPN2)
▪ 7:30 - Chattanooga at LSU (SEC)
▪ 7:30 - Georgia at Notre Dame (NBC)
▪ 7:30 - Mississippi State at Louisiana Tech (CBS Sports)
▪ 7:30 - Oklahoma at Ohio State (ABC)
▪ 8:00 - Montana at Washington (Pac-12)
▪ 8:00 - Western Kentucky at Illinois (Big 10)
▪ 8:00 - Texas-San Antonio at Baylor (Fox Sports South)
▪ 8:30 - Stanford at USC (Fox)
▪ 10:00 - Minnesota at Oregon State (Fox Sports 1)
▪ 10:15 - Utah at BYU (ESPN2)
▪ 10:30 - Boise State at Washington State (ESPN)
▪ 10:30 - Houston at Arizona (ESPNU)
▪ 11:00 - San Diego State at Arizona State (Pac-12)
College football Top 25 on Saturday
- No. 1 Alabama plays host to Fresno State
- No. 2 Ohio State plays host to No. 5 Oklahoma
- No. 3 Clemson plays host to No. 13 Auburn
- No. 4 Penn State plays host to Pittsburgh
- No. 6 USC plays host to No. 14 Stanford
- No. 7 Washington plays host to Montana
- No. 8 Michigan plays host to Cincinnati
- No. 9 Wisconsin plays host to Florida Atlantic
- No. 10 Florida State plays host to Louisiana-Monroe
- No. 11 Oklahoma State at South Alabama (Friday)
- No. 12 LSU plays host to Chattanooga
- No. 15 Georgia at No. 24 Notre Dame
- No. 16 Miami at Arkansas State (canceled)
- No. 17 Louisville at North Carolina
- No. 18 Virginia Tech plays host to Delaware
- No. 19 Kansas State plays host to Charlotte
- No. 20 Washington State plays host to Boise State
- No. 21 South Florida at Connecticut
- No. 22 Florida plays host to Northern Colorado
- No. 23 TCU at Arkansas
- No. 25 Tennessee plays host to Indiana State
Eastern Kentucky at Kentucky
When: Saturday
Where: Kroger Field in Lexington
Kickoff: 12 p.m.
TV: SEC Network with Taylor Zarzour, Andre Ware and Olivia Harlan
Radio: UK Network with Tom Leach, Jeff Piecoro and Dick Gabriel (WLAP-AM 630; WBUL-FM 98.1)
Radio: EKU Network with Greg Stotelmyer, Jim Tirey and Wes Chandler (WCYO-FM 100.7)
