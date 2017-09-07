Former Kentucky receiver gestures to the crowd during Oklahoma’s win over UTEP in Norman, Okla. on Sept. 2, 2017. The Sooners, ranked No. 5 in the latest Associated Press College Football Poll, plays No. 2 Ohio State in Columbus on Saturday, Sept. 9.
College football on television this weekend (Sept. 7-9)

By John Clay

jclay@herald-leader.com

September 07, 2017 3:26 PM

Taylor Zarzour will be on play-by-play. Andre Ware will be the analyst. And Olivia Harlan will be the sideline reporter when the SEC Network televises the Kentucky-Eastern Kentucky football game from Kroger Field at noon on Saturday.

There are three AP Top 25 matchups this weekend, all three scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday. No. 13 Auburn is at No. 3 Clemson on ESPN. No. 15 Georgia is at No. 24 Notre Dame on NBC. No. 5 Oklahoma is at No. 2 Ohio State at 7:30 p.m. on ABC.

Here is the full list of college football games on television this weekend:

Thursday, Sept. 7

▪ 7:30 - Sam Houston State at Prairie View (ESPNU)

▪ 8:00 - Idaho State at Utah State (Facebook)

Friday, Sept. 8

▪ 6:30 - Memphis at UCF (ESPNU)

▪ 8:00 - Ohio at Purdue (Fox Sports 1)

▪ 8:00 - Oklahoma State at South Alabama (ESPN2)

Saturday, Sept. 9

▪ 10:30 - South Florida at Connecticut (ESPN News)

▪ 12:00 - Buffalo at Army (CBS Sports)

▪ 12:00 - Cincinnati at Michigan (ABC)

▪ 12:00 - East Carolina at West Virginia (Fox Sports 2)

▪ 12:00 - Eastern Kentucky at Kentucky (SEC)

▪ 12:00 - Florida Atlantic at Wisconsin (Big 10)

▪ 12:00 - Iowa at Iowa State (ESPN2)

▪ 12:00 - Louisville at North Carolina (ESPN)

▪ 12:00 - Northwestern at Duke (ESPNU)

▪ 12:00 - Towson at Maryland (Big 10 alternate)

▪ 12:30 - Jacksonville State at Georgia Tech (Fox Sports South)

▪ 2:00 - Texas State at Colorado (Pac-12)

▪ 3:30 - Eastern Michigan at Rutgers (Big 10)

▪ 3:30 - Fresno State at Alabama (ESPN2)

▪ 3:30 - Indiana at Virginia (ESPNU)

▪ 3:30 - Pittsburgh at Penn State (ABC)

▪ 3:30 - TCU at Arkansas (CBS)

▪ 3:30 - Tulane at Navy (CBS Sports)

▪ 3:30 - Western Michigan at Michigan State (Big 10)

▪ 4:00 - Central Michigan at Kansas (Fox Sports South)

▪ 4:00 - Alabama A&M at Vanderbilt (SEC alternate)

▪ 4:00 - Indiana State at Tennessee (SEC)

▪ 4:30 - Nebraska at Oregon (Fox)

▪ 5:00 - Hawaii at UCLA (Pac-12)

▪ 5:00 - Weber State at California (Pac-12)

▪ 7:00 - Auburn at Clemson (ESPN)

▪ 7:00 - Nicholls at Texas A&M (ESPN2)

▪ 7:30 - Chattanooga at LSU (SEC)

▪ 7:30 - Georgia at Notre Dame (NBC)

▪ 7:30 - Mississippi State at Louisiana Tech (CBS Sports)

▪ 7:30 - Oklahoma at Ohio State (ABC)

▪ 8:00 - Montana at Washington (Pac-12)

▪ 8:00 - Western Kentucky at Illinois (Big 10)

▪ 8:00 - Texas-San Antonio at Baylor (Fox Sports South)

▪ 8:30 - Stanford at USC (Fox)

▪ 10:00 - Minnesota at Oregon State (Fox Sports 1)

▪ 10:15 - Utah at BYU (ESPN2)

▪ 10:30 - Boise State at Washington State (ESPN)

▪ 10:30 - Houston at Arizona (ESPNU)

▪ 11:00 - San Diego State at Arizona State (Pac-12)

John Clay: 859-231-3226, @johnclayiv

College football Top 25 on Saturday

  • No. 1 Alabama plays host to Fresno State
  • No. 2 Ohio State plays host to No. 5 Oklahoma
  • No. 3 Clemson plays host to No. 13 Auburn
  • No. 4 Penn State plays host to Pittsburgh
  • No. 6 USC plays host to No. 14 Stanford
  • No. 7 Washington plays host to Montana
  • No. 8 Michigan plays host to Cincinnati
  • No. 9 Wisconsin plays host to Florida Atlantic
  • No. 10 Florida State plays host to Louisiana-Monroe
  • No. 11 Oklahoma State at South Alabama (Friday)
  • No. 12 LSU plays host to Chattanooga
  • No. 15 Georgia at No. 24 Notre Dame
  • No. 16 Miami at Arkansas State (canceled)
  • No. 17 Louisville at North Carolina
  • No. 18 Virginia Tech plays host to Delaware
  • No. 19 Kansas State plays host to Charlotte
  • No. 20 Washington State plays host to Boise State
  • No. 21 South Florida at Connecticut
  • No. 22 Florida plays host to Northern Colorado
  • No. 23 TCU at Arkansas
  • No. 25 Tennessee plays host to Indiana State

Eastern Kentucky at Kentucky

When: Saturday

Where: Kroger Field in Lexington

Kickoff: 12 p.m.

TV: SEC Network with Taylor Zarzour, Andre Ware and Olivia Harlan

Radio: UK Network with Tom Leach, Jeff Piecoro and Dick Gabriel (WLAP-AM 630; WBUL-FM 98.1)

Radio: EKU Network with Greg Stotelmyer, Jim Tirey and Wes Chandler (WCYO-FM 100.7)

UK Radio Network affiliates

