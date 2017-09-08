Kentucky running back Benny Snell Jr. (26) carries the ball during the team’s 24-17 win at Southern Miss at M.M. Roberts Stadium in Hattiesburg, Miss., Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017.
John Clay podcast: Jennifer Smith on UK football

By John Clay

jclay@herald-leader.com

September 08, 2017 9:07 AM

It’s a Football Friday edition of the podcast.

I talked with my colleague Jennifer Smith about UK’s win over Southern Miss last week, the week of practice and Saturday’s home opener against Eastern Kentucky.

I also talked with Guy Ramsey of UK Athletics about the new “clear bag policy” at Kroger Field.

[Fashionable options to comply with UK’s new clear-bag policy]

You can find the Herald-Leader podcasts on Soundcloud.

Subscribe to the Herald-Leader podcasts on iTunes.

Here’s my podcast previewing the UK-EKU matchup with the Colonels’ radio voice Greg Stotelmyer.

Here’s my podcast with my colleague Mark Story reviewing Kentucky’s win at Southern Miss last week.

John Clay: 859-231-3226, @johnclayiv

Kentucky football 2017

Date

Opponent

UK

Opp

Dec

Rec

SEC

9/2/17

@Southern Miss

24

17

W

1-0

9/9/17

Eastern Kentucky

9/16/17

@South Carolina

9/23/17

Florida

9/30/17

Eastern Michigan

10/7/17

Missouri

10/21/17

@Miss State

10/28/17

Tennessee

11/4/17

Ole Miss

11/11/17

@Vanderbilt

11/18/17

@Georgia

11/25/17

Louisville

