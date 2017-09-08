John Clay podcast: Jennifer Smith on UK football

It’s a Football Friday edition of the podcast.
I talked with my colleague Jennifer Smith about UK’s win over Southern Miss last week, the week of practice and Saturday’s home opener against Eastern Kentucky.
I also talked with Guy Ramsey of UK Athletics about the new “clear bag policy” at Kroger Field.
[Fashionable options to comply with UK’s new clear-bag policy]
Here’s my podcast previewing the UK-EKU matchup with the Colonels’ radio voice Greg Stotelmyer.
Here’s my podcast with my colleague Mark Story reviewing Kentucky’s win at Southern Miss last week.
John Clay: 859-231-3226, @johnclayiv
Kentucky football 2017
Date
Opponent
UK
Opp
Dec
Rec
SEC
9/2/17
@Southern Miss
24
17
W
1-0
9/9/17
Eastern Kentucky
9/16/17
@South Carolina
9/23/17
Florida
9/30/17
Eastern Michigan
10/7/17
Missouri
10/21/17
@Miss State
10/28/17
Tennessee
11/4/17
Ole Miss
11/11/17
@Vanderbilt
11/18/17
@Georgia
11/25/17
Louisville
Comments