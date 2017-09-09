Benny Snell ran 25 yards for a touchdown and Kentucky took a 17-16 lead on Eastern Kentucky in the third quarter Saturday.
John Clay blogs about UK sports, the SEC and more

Liveblog: Kentucky-Eastern Kentucky football

By John Clay

jclay@herald-leader.com

September 09, 2017 8:06 AM

After a road win at Southern Mississippi last Saturday, Kentucky returns to campus for its home opener Saturday, facing the Eastern Kentucky Colonels for a noon kickoff. The SEC Network has the telecast.

We will be blogging live from Kroger Field. Join us with your comments, questions, observations, gripes, etc. Use your Facebook or Twitter log-in and you’re comments appear automatically. Or you can choose the anonymous route and use the regular comments box.

EASTERN KENTUCKY AT KENTUCKY

When: Saturday

Where: Kroger Field in Lexington

Kickoff: 12 p.m.

TV: SEC Network with Taylor Zarzour, Andre Ware and Olivia Harlan

Radio: UK Network with Tom Leach, Jeff Piecoro and Dick Gabriel (WLAP-AM 630; WBUL-FM 98.1)

Radio: EKU Network with Greg Stotelmyer, Jim Tirey and Wes Chandler (WCYO-FM 100.7)

UK Radio Network affiliates

