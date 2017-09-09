After a road win at Southern Mississippi last Saturday, Kentucky returns to campus for its home opener Saturday, facing the Eastern Kentucky Colonels for a noon kickoff. The SEC Network has the telecast.

We will be blogging live from Kroger Field. Join us with your comments, questions, observations, gripes, etc. Use your Facebook or Twitter log-in and you’re comments appear automatically. Or you can choose the anonymous route and use the regular comments box.

Live Blog Liveblog: Kentucky-Eastern Kentucky football