Kentucky football podcast: Reviewing win over Eastern Kentucky

Kentucky football improved to 2-0 with a 27-16 win over visiting Eastern Kentucky on Saturday. It wasn’t easy, however. UK trailed 16-10 late in the third quarter before rallying to defeat the FCS school.
I talked with my fellow Herald-Leader and Kentucky.com sports columnist Mark Story about the UK-EKU game and this Saturday’s SEC opener for the Cats against South Carolina.
Kentucky 2017 football schedule
Date
Opponent
UK
Opp
Dec
Rec
SEC
9/2/17
@Southern Miss
24
17
W
1-0
9/9/17
Eastern Kentucky
27
16
W
2-0
9/16/17
@South Carolina
9/23/17
Florida
9/30/17
Eastern Michigan
10/7/17
Missouri
10/21/17
@Miss State
10/28/17
Tennessee
11/4/17
Ole Miss
11/11/17
@Vanderbilt
11/18/17
@Georgia
11/25/17
Louisville
