The American flag was displayed for the national anthem before Kentucky played host to Eastern Kentucky on Saturday Sept. 9, 2017 in Lexington, Ky. Mark Mahan Lexington Herald-Leader
Kentucky football podcast: Reviewing win over Eastern Kentucky

Kentucky football improved to 2-0 with a 27-16 win over visiting Eastern Kentucky on Saturday. It wasn’t easy, however. UK trailed 16-10 late in the third quarter before rallying to defeat the FCS school.

I talked with my fellow Herald-Leader and Kentucky.com sports columnist Mark Story about the UK-EKU game and this Saturday’s SEC opener for the Cats against South Carolina.

You can find the Herald-Leader podcasts on Soundcloud.

Subscribe to the Herald-Leader podcasts on iTunes.

Kentucky 2017 football schedule

Date

Opponent

UK

Opp

Dec

Rec

SEC

9/2/17

@Southern Miss

24

17

W

1-0

9/9/17

Eastern Kentucky

27

16

W

2-0

9/16/17

@South Carolina

9/23/17

Florida

9/30/17

Eastern Michigan

10/7/17

Missouri

10/21/17

@Miss State

10/28/17

Tennessee

11/4/17

Ole Miss

11/11/17

@Vanderbilt

11/18/17

@Georgia

11/25/17

Louisville

