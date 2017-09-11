Is Mark Stoops jolly?

At his weekly press luncheon on Monday, Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops was told that he looked “jolly” up at the podium.
Stoops didn’t quite know what to make of that.
“I’m always this way,” he cracked.
Not sure I would have described Stoops as “jolly” as he talked about his team’s 2-0 start heading into Saturday night’s SEC opener at South Carolina, which already has a conference win, and a conference road win, 31-13 at Missouri on Saturday.
And Stoops was quick to point out that his team has plenty to work on after the first two weeks. The coach said certain areas need to be cleaned up, that his team needs to be more “precise” and more “disciplined.” He pointed out that several UK offensive drives in Saturday’s 27-16 win over Eastern Kentucky were stopped by bad snaps or penalties.
[Kentucky will get some real answers at South Carolina]
Stoops did say that this team takes coaching well and he can’t wait to get back on the practice field to correct the mistakes. In fact, he said that might be why he was so “jolly.” Actually, he said something else. Watch the video to find out.
