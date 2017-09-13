Kentucky football podcast: South Carolina scouting report

Kentucky football opens SEC play with a tough task Saturday night when the Cats visit Columbia to meet the South Carolina Gamecocks in a 7:30 p.m. game on the SEC Network.
Josh Kendall, who covers the Gamecocks for The State in Columbia, gave me a scouting report on the Gamecocks. Josh talks about quarterback Jake Bentley, dynamic wide receiver/kick returner Debo Samuel, returning linebacker Skai Moore and South Carolina’s 2-0 start against a pair of Power 5 foes.
KENTUCKY-SOUTH CAROLINA LAST 10 MEETINGS
Date
Site
UK
SC
Dec
10/4/07
Columbia
23
38
L
10/11/08
Lexington
17
24
L
10/10/09
Columbia
26
28
L
10/16/10
Lexington
31
28
W
10/8/11
Columbia
3
54
L
9/29/12
Lexington
17
38
L
10/5/13
Columbia
28
35
L
10/4/14
Lexington
45
38
W
9/12/15
Columbia
26
22
W
9/24/16
Lexington
17
10
W
Comments