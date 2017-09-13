Sophomore quarterback Jake Bentley will lead South Carolina against visiting Kentucky on Saturday, Sept. 16 at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, SC.
Sophomore quarterback Jake Bentley will lead South Carolina against visiting Kentucky on Saturday, Sept. 16 at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, SC.
Sophomore quarterback Jake Bentley will lead South Carolina against visiting Kentucky on Saturday, Sept. 16 at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, SC. Dwayne McLemore McClatchy/The State
Kentucky football podcast: South Carolina scouting report

Kentucky football opens SEC play with a tough task Saturday night when the Cats visit Columbia to meet the South Carolina Gamecocks in a 7:30 p.m. game on the SEC Network.

Josh Kendall, who covers the Gamecocks for The State in Columbia, gave me a scouting report on the Gamecocks. Josh talks about quarterback Jake Bentley, dynamic wide receiver/kick returner Debo Samuel, returning linebacker Skai Moore and South Carolina’s 2-0 start against a pair of Power 5 foes.

KENTUCKY-SOUTH CAROLINA LAST 10 MEETINGS

Date

Site

UK

SC

Dec

10/4/07

Columbia

23

38

L

10/11/08

Lexington

17

24

L

10/10/09

Columbia

26

28

L

10/16/10

Lexington

31

28

W

10/8/11

Columbia

3

54

L

9/29/12

Lexington

17

38

L

10/5/13

Columbia

28

35

L

10/4/14

Lexington

45

38

W

9/12/15

Columbia

26

22

W

9/24/16

Lexington

17

10

W

