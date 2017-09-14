Louisville-Clemson highlights college football on TV this weekend

ESPN’s College GameDay will be in the Derby City on Saturday prepping viewers for the Saturday night showdown between host Louisville and defending national champion Clemson at 8 p.m. on ABC.
Clemson is coming off a 14-6 win over Auburn in which it held the visiting Tigers to just 117 yards of total offense. In its national title run last year, the Clemson defense ranked 12th nationally in average yards allowed per game.
Louisville boasts the Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson, 2016 Kentucky Sports Figure of the Year, who through two games appears determined to match his 2016 performances. Jackson has thrown for 771 yards and five touchdowns while rushing for 239 yards and three more scores in U of L’s wins over Purdue and North Carolina.
Last year at Clemson, Jackson completed 27 of 44 passes for 295 yards and a score, plus an interception, and rushed for 162 yards and two touchdowns on 31 carries in Louisville’s tough 42-36 loss.
As for SEC play, No. 23 Tennessee travels to Gainesville to play No. 24 Florida at 3:30 p.m. on CBS. Tennessee has opened with wins over Georgia Tech and Indiana State. Florida lost to Michigan before its game last Saturday was canceled by Hurricane Irma.
Nine of the Florida players coach Jim McIlwain suspended for the Michigan game will remain suspended against Tennessee. Those include star wide receiver Antonio Callaway. Meanwhile, Tennessee could be without dangerous kick returner Evan Berry.
No. 12 LSU takes to the road for its SEC opener at Mississippi State at 7 p.m. on ESPN. Ed Oregeron’s Tigers are 2-0 with wins over BYU and Chattanooga. Mississippi State routed Charleston Southern and Louisiana Tech.
The key could be the LSU defense against State quarterback Nick Fitzgerald, who rushed for 111 yards while throwing for 124 more and three touchdowns in the win at Louisiana Tech. LSU allowed just 97 total yards in the win over BYU.
Vanderbilt hasn’t beaten a ranked non-conference opponent since 1946. The Commodores get another chance Saturday when they play host to No. 18 Kansas State at 7:30 ESPNU.
Vanderbilt opened with a 28-6 win at Middle Tennessee, who turned around and beat Syracuse last Saturday. Kansas State has wins over Central Arkansas and Charlotte.
Fox has No. 4 USC playing host to Texas at 8:30 p.m. Saturday. Led by quarterback Sam Darnold, Southern Cal knocked off No. 14 Stanford 42-24 last week. Under first year head coach Tom Herman, Texas is trying to recover from its 51-41 loss to Maryland in the season opener.
Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers and Cole Cubelic will be on the call Saturday night for the SEC Network when South Carolina plays host to Kentucky for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff. Yes, Rodgers is the former Vanderbilt quarterback and the brother of the Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
Here is the list of college football games on TV this weekend:
Thursday, Sept. 14
▪ 8:00 - New Mexico at Boise State (ESPN)
Friday, Sept. 15
▪ 7:00 - Illinois at South Florida (ESPN)
▪ 7:00 - UMass at Temple (ESPNU)
▪ 10:15 - Arizona at UTEP (ESPN)
Saturday, Sept. 16
▪ 12:00 - Air Force at Michigan (Big 10)
▪ 12:00 - Iowa State at Akron (CBS Sports)
▪ 12:00 - Kansas at Ohio (ESPNU)
▪ 12:00 - Louisiana at Texas A&M (SEC)
▪ 12:00 - Northern Illinois at Nebraska (Fox Sports 1)
▪ 12:00 - Oklahoma State at Pittsburgh (ESPN)
▪ 12:00 - UCLA at Memphis (ABC)
▪ 12:00 - Connecticut at Virginia (ESPN2)
▪ 12:00 - Furman at North Carolina State (ACC/CW-Lexington)
▪ 12:30 - Baylor at Duke (Fox Sports South)
▪ 2:00 - Northern Colorado at Colorado (Pac-12)
▪ 3:30 - Middle Tennessee at Minnesota (Big 10)
▪ 3:30 - Morgan State at Rutgers (Big 10 alternate)
▪ 3:30 - North Texas at Iowa (ESPN2)
▪ 3:30 - Notre Dame at Boston College (ESPN)
▪ 3:30 - SMU at TCU (ESPNU)
▪ 3:30 - Tennessee at Florida (CBS)
▪ 3:30 - Virginia Tech at East Carolina (CBS Sports)
▪ 3:30 - Wisconsin at BYU (ABC)
▪ 4:00 - Mercer at Auburn (SEC alternate)
▪ 4:00 - Purdue at Missouri (SEC)
▪ 4:30 - Army at Ohio State (Fox)
▪ 5:30 - Oregon State at Washington State (Pac-12)
▪ 7:00 - Colorado State at Alabama (ESPN2)
▪ 7:00 - LSU at Mississippi State (ESPN)
▪ 7:00 - Oregon at Wyoming (CBS Sports)
▪ 7:30 - Bowling Green at Northwestern (Big 10 alternate)
▪ 7:30 - Georgia State at Penn State (Big 10)
▪ 7:30 - Kansas State at Vanderbilt (ESPNU)
▪ 7:30 - Kentucky at South Carolina (SEC)
▪ 7:30 - Samford at Georgia (SEC alternate)
▪ 8:00 - Clemson at Louisville (ABC)
▪ 8:00 - Arizona State at Texas Tech (Fox Sports South)
▪ 8:30 - Texas at USC (Fox)
▪ 9:30 - Fresno State at Washington (Pac-12)
▪ 10:00 - San Jose State at Utah (ESPN2)
▪ 10:30 - Ole Miss at California (ESPN)
▪ 10:30 - Stanford at San Diego State (CBS Sports)
Kentucky at South Carolina
When: Saturday, 7:30 p.m.
Where: Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia
TV: SEC Network with Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers and Cole Cubelic
Radio: UK Network with Tom Leach, Jeff Piecoro and Dick Gabriel
AP college football poll
- 1. Alabama
- 2. Oklahoma
- 3. Clemson
- 4. USC
- 5. Penn State
- 6. Washington
- 7. Michigan
- 8. Ohio State
- 9. Oklahoma State
- 10. Wisconsin
- 11. Florida State
- 12. LSU
- 13. Georgia
- 14. Louisville
- 15. Auburn
- 16. Virginia Tech
- 17. Miami
- 18. Kansas State
- 19. Stanford
- 20. TCU
- 21. Washington State
- 22. South Florida
- 23. Tennessee
- 24. Florida
- 25. UCLA
SEC football standings
East
SEC
Overall
This weekend
South Carolina
1-0
2-0
Home to Kentucky
Georgia
0-0
2-0
Home to Samford
Kentucky
0-0
2-0
At South Carolina
Tennessee
0-0
2-0
At Florida
Vanderbilt
0-0
2-0
Home to Kansas State
Florida
0-0
0-1
Home to Tennessee
Missouri
0-1
1-1
Home to Purdue
East
SEC
Overall
This weekend
Alabama
0-0
2-0
Home to Colorado State
LSU
0-0
2-0
At Mississippi St
Ole Miss
0-0
2-0
At California
Mississippi St
0-0
2-0
Home to LSU
Auburn
0-0
1-1
Home to Mercer
Arkansas
0-0
1-1
Off week
Texas A&M
0-0
1-1
Home to Louisiana
