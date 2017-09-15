Kentucky wide receiver Garrett Johnson runs after a catch during UK’s 27-16 win over Eastern Kentucky at Kroger Field in Lexington, KY on Saturday, September 9, 2017.
Sidelines with John Clay

John Clay podcast: Jennifer Smith talks UK football heading to South Carolina

By John Clay

September 15, 2017 8:21 AM

It’s another Football Friday as Kentucky gears up for an overnight trip to South Carolina. The SEC Network has the 7:30 p.m. kickoff on Saturday as the Wildcats open SEC play against the Gamecocks.

Kentucky is 2-0 with wins over Southern Mississippi (road) and Eastern Kentucky (home). South Carolina is 2-0 with wins over North Carolina State (in Charlotte) and Missouri (road). UK has won three straight over the Gamecocks, including a 26-22 victory in Columbia two seasons ago.

Winning a fourth in a row won’t be easy, especially now that Kentucky’s All-SEC linebacker Jordan Jones will miss the game because of a shoulder injury. Jones is the third key Cat to suffer a significant injury. Starting left offensive tackle Cole Mosier is out for the year with a torn ACL. Wide receiver Dorian Baker will miss most of if not all of the 2017 campaign with a dislocated ankle.

Herald-Leader and Kentucky.com UK football beat writer Jennifer Smith talks about all that and more with me on the Friday podcast. We discuss how practice has gone this week, the stories that Jen has written leading up to the game and where we think the Cats are after starting the season with two wins.

I talked with Josh Kendall of The State about South Carolina.

Kentucky coach Mark Stoops talked about the Jordan Jones injury.

Benny Snell updates us about his bruised ribs.

John Clay: 859-231-3226, @johnclayiv

KENTUCKY AT SOUTH CAROLINA

When: Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Where: Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia

TV: SEC Network with Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers and Cole Cubelic

Radio: UK Network with Tom Leach, Jeff Piecoro and Dick Gabriel

UK Radio Network affiliates

SEC FOOTBALL STANDINGS

East

SEC

Overall

This weekend

South Carolina

1-0

2-0

Home to Kentucky

Georgia

0-0

2-0

Home to Samford

Kentucky

0-0

2-0

At South Carolina

Tennessee

0-0

2-0

At Florida

Vanderbilt

0-0

2-0

Home to Kansas State

Florida

0-0

0-1

Home to Tennessee

Missouri

0-1

1-1

Home to Purdue

West

SEC

Overall

This weekend

Alabama

0-0

2-0

Home to Colorado State

LSU

0-0

2-0

At Mississippi St

Ole Miss

0-0

2-0

At California

Mississippi St

0-0

2-0

Home to LSU

Auburn

0-0

1-1

Home to Mercer

Arkansas

0-0

1-1

Off week

Texas A&M

0-0

1-1

Home to Louisiana

