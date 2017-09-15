John Clay podcast: Jennifer Smith talks UK football heading to South Carolina

It’s another Football Friday as Kentucky gears up for an overnight trip to South Carolina. The SEC Network has the 7:30 p.m. kickoff on Saturday as the Wildcats open SEC play against the Gamecocks.
Kentucky is 2-0 with wins over Southern Mississippi (road) and Eastern Kentucky (home). South Carolina is 2-0 with wins over North Carolina State (in Charlotte) and Missouri (road). UK has won three straight over the Gamecocks, including a 26-22 victory in Columbia two seasons ago.
Winning a fourth in a row won’t be easy, especially now that Kentucky’s All-SEC linebacker Jordan Jones will miss the game because of a shoulder injury. Jones is the third key Cat to suffer a significant injury. Starting left offensive tackle Cole Mosier is out for the year with a torn ACL. Wide receiver Dorian Baker will miss most of if not all of the 2017 campaign with a dislocated ankle.
Herald-Leader and Kentucky.com UK football beat writer Jennifer Smith talks about all that and more with me on the Friday podcast. We discuss how practice has gone this week, the stories that Jen has written leading up to the game and where we think the Cats are after starting the season with two wins.
I talked with Josh Kendall of The State about South Carolina.
Kentucky coach Mark Stoops talked about the Jordan Jones injury.
Benny Snell updates us about his bruised ribs.
KENTUCKY AT SOUTH CAROLINA
When: Saturday, 7:30 p.m.
Where: Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia
TV: SEC Network with Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers and Cole Cubelic
Radio: UK Network with Tom Leach, Jeff Piecoro and Dick Gabriel
SEC FOOTBALL STANDINGS
East
SEC
Overall
This weekend
South Carolina
1-0
2-0
Home to Kentucky
Georgia
0-0
2-0
Home to Samford
Kentucky
0-0
2-0
At South Carolina
Tennessee
0-0
2-0
At Florida
Vanderbilt
0-0
2-0
Home to Kansas State
Florida
0-0
0-1
Home to Tennessee
Missouri
0-1
1-1
Home to Purdue
West
SEC
Overall
This weekend
Alabama
0-0
2-0
Home to Colorado State
LSU
0-0
2-0
At Mississippi St
Ole Miss
0-0
2-0
At California
Mississippi St
0-0
2-0
Home to LSU
Auburn
0-0
1-1
Home to Mercer
Arkansas
0-0
1-1
Off week
Texas A&M
0-0
1-1
Home to Louisiana
