Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops leads his Wildcats into Columbia, S.C. for a Sept. 16, 2017 SEC football game against the South Carolina Gamecocks.
John Clay blogs about UK sports, the SEC and more

Liveblog: Kentucky-South Carolina football

By John Clay

September 16, 2017 11:06 AM

COLUMBIA, S.C.

In a key early-season SEC matchup for both teams, Kentucky visits South Carolina for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia. The SEC Network has the telecast.

Kentucky is 2-0 with a 24-17 road win at Southern Mississippi and a 27-16 home win over Eastern Kentucky. On the way to earning its first bowl bid since 2010, Mark Stoops’ team beat South Carolina 17-10 in Lexington last year for the program’s third straight win over the Gamecocks.

South Carolina is also 2-0, but Will Muschamp’s team is already 1-0 in the conference. The Gamecocks beat North Carolina State 35-28 in Charlotte on opening weekend. Last Saturday, South Carolina traveled to Missouri and, after trailing 10-0 early, beat the host Tigers 31-13.

[How Kentucky and South Carolina match up -- with a game prediction]

Kentucky will be without All-SEC linebacker Jordan Jones, who has been declared out because of a shoulder injury. Eli Brown, a sophomore from Bowling Green, will start in place of Jones. Jamar “Boogie” Watson, a redshirt freshman who moved to inside linebacker from an outside spot, will back up Brown.

South Carolina’s early-season star has been wide receiver/kick returner Deebo Samuel. The speedster returne the opening kickoff of the season 97 yards for a touchdown against N.C. State. He also caught two TD passes in that game. At Missouri, Samuel returned another kickoff for a 97-yard score to cut Mizzou’s lead to 10-7. Missouri promptly through an interception and the next snap after the turnover, Samuel took a jet sweep 25 yards for a touchdown and South Carolina never trailed again.

[Kentucky must focus on Samuel, but can’t lose sight of Gamecocks’ other playmakers]

We will be blogging live from Williams-Brice. Join us with your comments, questions, observations, complaints, etc. If you use your Facebook or Twitter log-in your comments will appear without moderation. You will also avoid the imposters. All comments using the regular comments box are subject to moderation.

John Clay: 859-231-3226, @johnclayiv

KENTUCKY AT SOUTH CAROLINA

When: Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Where: Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia

TV: SEC Network with Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers and Cole Cubelic

Radio: UK Network with Tom Leach, Jeff Piecoro and Dick Gabriel

UK Radio Network affiliates

