Kentucky running back Benny Snell Jr. (26) scores past South Carolina defenders during UK’s 23-13 victory at William Brice Stadium in Columbia, S.C., Saturday, Sept 16, 2017. Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com
Sidelines with John Clay

John Clay blogs about UK sports, the SEC and more

John Clay podcast: Reviewing Kentucky’s win and Louisville’s loss

By John Clay

jclay@herald-leader.com

September 18, 2017 9:51 AM

It was a big weekend for two FBS college football teams in Kentucky with one team coming out a winner and another a loser.

I talked with my fellow sports columnist Mark Story about Kentucky’s 23-13 win at South Carolina and Louisville’s 47-21 home loss to Clemson. We also look ahead to UK’s game this Saturday with Florida at Kroger Field.

John Clay: 859-231-3226, @johnclayiv

KENTUCKY 2017 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Date

Opponent

UK

Opp

Dec

Rec

SEC

9/2/17

@Southern Miss

24

17

W

1-0

9/9/17

Eastern Kentucky

27

16

W

2-0

9/16/17

@South Carolina

23

13

W

3-0

1-0

9/23/17

Florida

9/30/17

Eastern Michigan

10/7/17

Missouri

10/21/17

@Miss State

10/28/17

Tennessee

11/4/17

Ole Miss

11/11/17

@Vanderbilt

11/18/17

@Georgia

11/25/17

Louisville

  Comments  

