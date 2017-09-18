John Clay podcast: Reviewing Kentucky’s win and Louisville’s loss

It was a big weekend for two FBS college football teams in Kentucky with one team coming out a winner and another a loser.
I talked with my fellow sports columnist Mark Story about Kentucky’s 23-13 win at South Carolina and Louisville’s 47-21 home loss to Clemson. We also look ahead to UK’s game this Saturday with Florida at Kroger Field.
You can find the Herald-Leader podcasts on Soundcloud.
Subscribe to the Herald-Leader podcasts on iTunes.
Follow Mark Story on Twitter.
Follow John Clay on Twitter.
Follow Kentucky.com sports on Twitter.
Like the Kentuckysports.com page on Facebook.
John Clay: 859-231-3226, @johnclayiv
KENTUCKY 2017 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Date
Opponent
UK
Opp
Dec
Rec
SEC
9/2/17
@Southern Miss
24
17
W
1-0
9/9/17
Eastern Kentucky
27
16
W
2-0
9/16/17
@South Carolina
23
13
W
3-0
1-0
9/23/17
Florida
9/30/17
Eastern Michigan
10/7/17
Missouri
10/21/17
@Miss State
10/28/17
Tennessee
11/4/17
Ole Miss
11/11/17
@Vanderbilt
11/18/17
@Georgia
11/25/17
Louisville
Comments