Kentucky basketball podcast: Recruiting news with Ben Roberts

Want to know the latest on Immanuel Quickley, Keldon Johnson, Romeo Langford, R.J. Barrett, Zion Williamson and more of Kentucky basketball recruiting’s top targets?
Listen to my weekly Tuesday podcast with Herald-Leader and Kentucky.com recruiting writer Ben Roberts, who is on top of those subjects and more. Check out Ben’s recruiting blog at Next Cats.
Also check out my podcast with Mark Story discussing Kentucky football’s win over South Carolina, Louisville’s loss to Clemson and Saturday’s UK-Florida game.
You can find the Herald-Leader podcasts on Soundcloud.
Subscribe to the Herald-Leader podcasts on iTunes.
Follow Ben Roberts on Twitter.
Follow Mark Story on Twitter.
Follow John Clay on Twitter.
Follow Kentucky.com sports on Twitter.
Like the Kentuckysports.com page on Facebook.
John Clay: 859-231-3226, @johnclayiv
Comments