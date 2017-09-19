Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari talked with Toronto Raptors head coach Dwane Casey during the UK Alumni Charity basketball game in Rupp Arena on Friday Aug. 25, 2017 in Lexington, Ky. Casey is a former Kentucky player and assistant coach.
Sidelines with John Clay

John Clay blogs about UK sports, the SEC and more

Kentucky basketball podcast: Recruiting news with Ben Roberts

By John Clay

jclay@herald-leader.com

September 19, 2017 10:13 AM

Want to know the latest on Immanuel Quickley, Keldon Johnson, Romeo Langford, R.J. Barrett, Zion Williamson and more of Kentucky basketball recruiting’s top targets?

Listen to my weekly Tuesday podcast with Herald-Leader and Kentucky.com recruiting writer Ben Roberts, who is on top of those subjects and more. Check out Ben’s recruiting blog at Next Cats.

Also check out my podcast with Mark Story discussing Kentucky football’s win over South Carolina, Louisville’s loss to Clemson and Saturday’s UK-Florida game.

You can find the Herald-Leader podcasts on Soundcloud.

