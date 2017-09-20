John Clay podcast: Derek Abney on Kentucky football

After a 23-13 road win at South Carolina last Saturday, Kentucky football returns home where it will attempt to snap a 30-year losing streak against Florida. Kickoff is 7:30 p.m. at Kroger Field.
[I’ve been at all 30 of Kentucky’s losses to Florida. Here are five that stick out.]
I talked with former Kentucky wide receiver and kick return star Derek Abney, who now lives and works in South Carolina and who was at the UK-South Carolina game on Saturday. We talk about the win over the Gamecocks, Derek’s thoughts on the Cats and what he sees as the keys to Kentucky’s game with the Gators.
You can find the Herald-Leader podcasts on Soundcloud.
Subscribe to the Herald-Leader podcasts on iTunes.
Follow John Clay on Twitter.
Follow Kentucky.com sports on Twitter.
Like the Kentuckysports.com page on Facebook.
John Clay: 859-231-3226, @johnclayiv
KENTUCKY’S 30 STRAIGHT LOSSES TO FLORIDA
Date
Site
UK
UF
Dec
11/14/87
Gainesville
14
27
L
11/12/88
Lexington
19
24
L
11/18/89
Gainesville
28
38
L
11/17/90
Lexington
15
47
L
11/16/91
Gainesville
26
35
L
9/12/92
Gainesville
19
35
L
9/11/93
Lexington
20
24
L
9/10/94
Gainesville
7
73
L
9/9/95
Lexington
7
42
L
9/28/96
Gainesville
0
65
L
9/27/97
Lexington
28
55
L
9/26/98
Gainesville
35
51
L
9/25/99
Lexington
10
38
L
9/23/00
Gainesville
31
59
L
9/22/01
Lexington
10
44
L
9/28/02
Gainesville
34
41
L
9/27/03
Lexington
21
24
L
9/25/04
Gainesville
3
20
L
9/24/05
Lexington
28
49
L
9/23/06
Gainesville
7
26
L
10/20/07
Lexington
37
45
L
10/25/08
Gainesville
5
63
L
9/26/09
Lexington
7
41
L
9/25/10
Gainesville
14
48
L
9/24/11
Lexington
10
48
L
9/22/12
Gainesville
0
38
L
9/28/13
Lexington
7
24
L
9/13/14
Gainesville
30
36
L (3OT)
9/19/15
Lexington
9
14
L
9/10/16
Gainesville
7
45
L
Comments