Former Kentucky football All-American Derek Abney is third on the school’s career list for receiving yards, second for punt return yards and is the career leader for kick return yardage.
John Clay podcast: Derek Abney on Kentucky football

September 20, 2017 8:31 AM

After a 23-13 road win at South Carolina last Saturday, Kentucky football returns home where it will attempt to snap a 30-year losing streak against Florida. Kickoff is 7:30 p.m. at Kroger Field.

[I’ve been at all 30 of Kentucky’s losses to Florida. Here are five that stick out.]

I talked with former Kentucky wide receiver and kick return star Derek Abney, who now lives and works in South Carolina and who was at the UK-South Carolina game on Saturday. We talk about the win over the Gamecocks, Derek’s thoughts on the Cats and what he sees as the keys to Kentucky’s game with the Gators.

KENTUCKY’S 30 STRAIGHT LOSSES TO FLORIDA

Date

Site

UK

UF

Dec

11/14/87

Gainesville

14

27

L

11/12/88

Lexington

19

24

L

11/18/89

Gainesville

28

38

L

11/17/90

Lexington

15

47

L

11/16/91

Gainesville

26

35

L

9/12/92

Gainesville

19

35

L

9/11/93

Lexington

20

24

L

9/10/94

Gainesville

7

73

L

9/9/95

Lexington

7

42

L

9/28/96

Gainesville

0

65

L

9/27/97

Lexington

28

55

L

9/26/98

Gainesville

35

51

L

9/25/99

Lexington

10

38

L

9/23/00

Gainesville

31

59

L

9/22/01

Lexington

10

44

L

9/28/02

Gainesville

34

41

L

9/27/03

Lexington

21

24

L

9/25/04

Gainesville

3

20

L

9/24/05

Lexington

28

49

L

9/23/06

Gainesville

7

26

L

10/20/07

Lexington

37

45

L

10/25/08

Gainesville

5

63

L

9/26/09

Lexington

7

41

L

9/25/10

Gainesville

14

48

L

9/24/11

Lexington

10

48

L

9/22/12

Gainesville

0

38

L

9/28/13

Lexington

7

24

L

9/13/14

Gainesville

30

36

L (3OT)

9/19/15

Lexington

9

14

L

9/10/16

Gainesville

7

45

L

