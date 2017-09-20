Kentucky football podcast: Florida preview

The big, bad Florida Gators bring a 30-game winning streak over Kentucky to Kroger Field on Saturday night for their annual meeting with the Wildcats, who haven’t won a game in the series since 1986.
To get a scouting report on Jim McElwain’s club, I talked with Ethan Bauer, who is the University of Florida correspondent for the Miami Herald. Ethan talked about the Gators’ nine suspensions, the play of the offense around quarterback Feleipie Franks, the normally tough Florida defense and the Gators’ approach to the streak.
John Clay: 859-231-3226, @johnclayiv
Kentucky-Florida last 10 meetings
Date
Site
UK
UF
Dec
10/20/07
Lexington
37
45
L
10/25/08
Gainesville
5
63
L
9/26/09
Lexington
7
41
L
9/25/10
Gainesville
14
48
L
9/24/11
Lexington
10
48
L
9/22/12
Gainesville
0
38
L
9/28/13
Lexington
7
24
L
9/13/14
Gainesville
30
36
L (3OT)
9/19/15
Lexington
9
14
L
9/10/16
Gainesville
7
45
L
FLORIDA AT KENTUCKY
When: Saturday, 7:30 p.m.
Where: Kroger Field in Lexington
TV: SEC Network with Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers and Cole Cubelic
Radio: UK Network with Tom Leach, Jeff Piecoro and Dick Gabriel
