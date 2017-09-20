Florida wide receiver Tyrie Cleveland, right, catches the game winning 63-yard touchdown pass in front of Tennessee defensive back Micah Abernathy (22) as time expired in the Gators’ 26-20 victory over the Volunteers on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, in Gainesville, Fla. Florida travels to Kentucky on Sept. 23, 2017.
Sidelines with John Clay

John Clay blogs about UK sports, the SEC and more

Kentucky football podcast: Florida preview

By John Clay

jclay@herald-leader.com

September 20, 2017 9:55 PM

The big, bad Florida Gators bring a 30-game winning streak over Kentucky to Kroger Field on Saturday night for their annual meeting with the Wildcats, who haven’t won a game in the series since 1986.

To get a scouting report on Jim McElwain’s club, I talked with Ethan Bauer, who is the University of Florida correspondent for the Miami Herald. Ethan talked about the Gators’ nine suspensions, the play of the offense around quarterback Feleipie Franks, the normally tough Florida defense and the Gators’ approach to the streak.

Cats' football foes are so far run-and-done

Coming to Kentucky, Florida hopes it has finally answered its quarterback question

Five good questions with Bill Ransdell, the last UK quarterback to beat Florida

Austin MacGinnis closing in on UK scoring record

I've been to all 30 of Kentucky's losses to Florida. Five that stick out.

Florida next chance for UK to prove it's not "Same Old Kentucky"

UK will never be respected in SEC until it ends Florida streak

Three takeaways from Kentucky football's win at South Carolina

John Clay: 859-231-3226, @johnclayiv

Kentucky-Florida last 10 meetings

Date

Site

UK

UF

Dec

10/20/07

Lexington

37

45

L

10/25/08

Gainesville

5

63

L

9/26/09

Lexington

7

41

L

9/25/10

Gainesville

14

48

L

9/24/11

Lexington

10

48

L

9/22/12

Gainesville

0

38

L

9/28/13

Lexington

7

24

L

9/13/14

Gainesville

30

36

L (3OT)

9/19/15

Lexington

9

14

L

9/10/16

Gainesville

7

45

L

FLORIDA AT KENTUCKY

When: Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Where: Kroger Field in Lexington

TV: SEC Network with Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers and Cole Cubelic

Radio: UK Network with Tom Leach, Jeff Piecoro and Dick Gabriel

UK Radio Network affiliates

