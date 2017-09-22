John Clay podcast: Jennifer Smith on UK-Florida

It’s another Football Friday, which means I talked with Lexington Herald-Leader and Kentucky.com UK football beat writer Jennifer Smith about the Wildcats’ week of practice heading into Saturday’s game against Florida.
We talked a bit about the win over South Carolina, about UK’s 30-year losing streak to Florida, about Mark Stoops’ improved run defense and her story about what it would mean financially if Kentucky fans storm the field if -- if -- the Cats finally snap the streak.
[UK-Florida main attraction of one of Mark Stoops’ biggest recruiting weekends yet]
We will have tons of coverage on Saturday night from Kroger Field, including my liveblog from UK-Florida, tweets, stories, videos, Facebook Live on the Kentucky.com Facebook page, etc. Be sure and check it all out. And leave us a review of this podcast on the iTunes page.
FLORIDA AT KENTUCKY
When: Saturday, 7:30 p.m.
Where: Kroger Field in Lexington
TV: SEC Network with Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers and Cole Cubelic
Radio: UK Network with Tom Leach, Jeff Piecoro and Dick Gabriel
