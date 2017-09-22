John Clay podcast: Jennifer Smith on UK-Florida

It’s another Football Friday, which means I talked with Lexington Herald-Leader and Kentucky.com UK football beat writer Jennifer Smith about the Wildcats’ week of practice heading into Saturday’s game against Florida.

We talked a bit about the win over South Carolina, about UK’s 30-year losing streak to Florida, about Mark Stoops’ improved run defense and her story about what it would mean financially if Kentucky fans storm the field if -- if -- the Cats finally snap the streak.

[UK-Florida main attraction of one of Mark Stoops’ biggest recruiting weekends yet]

We will have tons of coverage on Saturday night from Kroger Field, including my liveblog from UK-Florida, tweets, stories, videos, Facebook Live on the Kentucky.com Facebook page, etc. Be sure and check it all out. And leave us a review of this podcast on the iTunes page.

SEC football standings East SEC Overall Kentucky 1-0 3-0 Florida 1-0 1-1 Georgia 0-0 3-0 Vanderbilt 0-0 3-0 South Carolina 1-1 2-1 Tennessee 0-0 2-1 Missouri 0-0 1-2 West SEC Overall Mississippi St 1-0 3-0 Alabama 0-0 3-0 Auburn 0-0 2-1 Ole Miss 0-0 2-1 Texas A&M 0-0 2-1 Arkansas 0-0 1-1 LSU 0-0 2-1

SEC football on Saturday 12:00 - Texas A&M vs. Arkansas (ESPN) 12:00 - UMass at Tennessee (SEC) 3:30 - Alabama at Vanderbilt (CBS) 3:30 - Lousiana Tech at South Carolina (SEC) 7:00 - Mississippi State at Georgia (ESPN) 7:30 - Syracuse at LSU (ESPN2) 7:30 - Florida at Kentucky (SEC) 7:30 - Auburn at Missouri (ESPNU)