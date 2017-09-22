Kentucky quarterback Stephen Johnson (15) during the Cat Walk prior to UK hosting EKU at Kroger Field on Saturday Sept. 9, 2017 in Lexington, Ky. Kentucky won the game 27-16.
Kentucky quarterback Stephen Johnson (15) during the Cat Walk prior to UK hosting EKU at Kroger Field on Saturday Sept. 9, 2017 in Lexington, Ky. Kentucky won the game 27-16. Mark Mahan Lexington Herald-Leader
Kentucky quarterback Stephen Johnson (15) during the Cat Walk prior to UK hosting EKU at Kroger Field on Saturday Sept. 9, 2017 in Lexington, Ky. Kentucky won the game 27-16. Mark Mahan Lexington Herald-Leader
Sidelines with John Clay

Sidelines with John Clay

John Clay blogs about UK sports, the SEC and more

Sidelines with John Clay

John Clay podcast: Jennifer Smith on UK-Florida

By John Clay

jclay@herald-leader.com

September 22, 2017 7:21 AM

It’s another Football Friday, which means I talked with Lexington Herald-Leader and Kentucky.com UK football beat writer Jennifer Smith about the Wildcats’ week of practice heading into Saturday’s game against Florida.

We talked a bit about the win over South Carolina, about UK’s 30-year losing streak to Florida, about Mark Stoops’ improved run defense and her story about what it would mean financially if Kentucky fans storm the field if -- if -- the Cats finally snap the streak.

[UK-Florida main attraction of one of Mark Stoops’ biggest recruiting weekends yet]

We will have tons of coverage on Saturday night from Kroger Field, including my liveblog from UK-Florida, tweets, stories, videos, Facebook Live on the Kentucky.com Facebook page, etc. Be sure and check it all out. And leave us a review of this podcast on the iTunes page.

You can find the Herald-Leader podcasts on Soundcloud.

Subscribe to the Herald-Leader podcasts on iTunes.

Follow Jennifer Smith on Twitter.

Follow John Clay on Twitter.

Follow Kentucky.com sports on Twitter.

Like the Kentuckysports.com page on Facebook.

John Clay: 859-231-3226, @johnclayiv

SEC football standings

East

SEC

Overall

Kentucky

1-0

3-0

Florida

1-0

1-1

Georgia

0-0

3-0

Vanderbilt

0-0

3-0

South Carolina

1-1

2-1

Tennessee

0-0

2-1

Missouri

0-0

1-2

West

SEC

Overall

Mississippi St

1-0

3-0

Alabama

0-0

3-0

Auburn

0-0

2-1

Ole Miss

0-0

2-1

Texas A&M

0-0

2-1

Arkansas

0-0

1-1

LSU

0-0

2-1

Related stories from Lexington Herald-Leader

SEC football on Saturday

12:00 - Texas A&M vs. Arkansas (ESPN)

12:00 - UMass at Tennessee (SEC)

3:30 - Alabama at Vanderbilt (CBS)

3:30 - Lousiana Tech at South Carolina (SEC)

7:00 - Mississippi State at Georgia (ESPN)

7:30 - Syracuse at LSU (ESPN2)

7:30 - Florida at Kentucky (SEC)

7:30 - Auburn at Missouri (ESPNU)

FLORIDA AT KENTUCKY

When: Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Where: Kroger Field in Lexington

TV: SEC Network with Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers and Cole Cubelic

Radio: UK Network with Tom Leach, Jeff Piecoro and Dick Gabriel

UK Radio Network affiliates

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

The heart of 'The Broken Queen'

The heart of 'The Broken Queen' 1:46

The heart of 'The Broken Queen'
Mark Stoops says UK is focused on Florida 1:46

Mark Stoops says UK is focused on Florida
Hell — and worse. 30 straight losses to Florida, one headline at a time. 3:29

Hell — and worse. 30 straight losses to Florida, one headline at a time.

View More Video