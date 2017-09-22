Kentucky basketball podcast: Immanuel Quickley commitment

Five-star point guard Immanuel Quickley made if official Friday, becoming Kentucky basketball's first commitment for the Class of 2018.
For a bonus podcast, I talked with Lexington Herald-Leader and Kentucky.com recruiting writer Ben Roberts about Quickley's commitment, what he brings to the program, and who might be next.
Ben also talks about UK assistant Joel Justus’ role in recruiting Quickley, and how the guard’s experience on the USA U19 team, coached by John Calipari, gives him a head start on knowing how he will be coached.
Scout’s top 20 for Class of 2018
Rank
Player
Ht
Hometown
Commitment
1
R.J. Barrett
6.06
Montverde, FL
2
Zion Williamson
6.07
Spartanburg, SC
3
Bol Bol
7.01
Santa Ana, CA
4
Cameron Reddish
6.08
Norristown, PA
5
Romeo Langford
6.05
New Albany, IN
6
Tre Jones
6.02
Saint Paul, MN
Duke
7
Simisola Shittu
6.08
Saxtons River, VT
8
Immanuel Quickley
6.03
Bel Air, MD
Kentucky
9
Nassir Little
6.07
Orlando, FL
10
Darius Garland
6.01
Brentwood, TN
11
Jordan Brown
6.10
Napa, CA
12
Anfernee Simons
6.03
Bradenton, FL
Louisville
13
Reggie Perry
6.09
Thomasville, GA
Miss State
14
Keldon Johnson
6.05
Mouth of Wilson, VA
15
Moses Brown
7.00
Jamaica, NY
16
Quentin Grimes
6.04
The Woodlands, TX
17
Nazreon Reid
6.09
Roselle, NJ
LSU
18
Louis King
6.08
Burlington, NJ
Oregon
19
Jahvon Quinerly
6.00
Jersey City, NJ
Arizona
20
Darius Bazley
6.09
Cincinnati, OH
Syracuse
Source: Scout.com
