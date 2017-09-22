Immanuel Quickley, shown here with the USA U19 Basketball Team this summer, became Kentucky basketball’s first commitment for the Class of 2018 on Friday, Sept. 22, 2017.
Kentucky basketball podcast: Immanuel Quickley commitment

By John Clay

September 22, 2017 9:50 PM

Five-star point guard Immanuel Quickley made if official Friday, becoming Kentucky basketball's first commitment for the Class of 2018.

For a bonus podcast, I talked with Lexington Herald-Leader and Kentucky.com recruiting writer Ben Roberts about Quickley's commitment, what he brings to the program, and who might be next.

Ben also talks about UK assistant Joel Justus’ role in recruiting Quickley, and how the guard’s experience on the USA U19 team, coached by John Calipari, gives him a head start on knowing how he will be coached.

Scout’s top 20 for Class of 2018

Rank

Player

Ht

Hometown

Commitment

1

R.J. Barrett

6.06

Montverde, FL

2

Zion Williamson

6.07

Spartanburg, SC

3

Bol Bol

7.01

Santa Ana, CA

4

Cameron Reddish

6.08

Norristown, PA

5

Romeo Langford

6.05

New Albany, IN

6

Tre Jones

6.02

Saint Paul, MN

Duke

7

Simisola Shittu

6.08

Saxtons River, VT

8

Immanuel Quickley

6.03

Bel Air, MD

Kentucky

9

Nassir Little

6.07

Orlando, FL

10

Darius Garland

6.01

Brentwood, TN

11

Jordan Brown

6.10

Napa, CA

12

Anfernee Simons

6.03

Bradenton, FL

Louisville

13

Reggie Perry

6.09

Thomasville, GA

Miss State

14

Keldon Johnson

6.05

Mouth of Wilson, VA

15

Moses Brown

7.00

Jamaica, NY

16

Quentin Grimes

6.04

The Woodlands, TX

17

Nazreon Reid

6.09

Roselle, NJ

LSU

18

Louis King

6.08

Burlington, NJ

Oregon

19

Jahvon Quinerly

6.00

Jersey City, NJ

Arizona

20

Darius Bazley

6.09

Cincinnati, OH

Syracuse

Source: Scout.com

