Florida coach Jim McElwain, shown here during Florida's 30-3 win over Iowa in the Outback Bowl on Jan. 2, 2017, leads his Gators onto Kroger Field to face unbeaten Kentucky on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017 at 7:30 p.m. on the SEC Network.
Sidelines with John Clay

College football TV schedule for Saturday, Sept. 23

By John Clay

jclay@herald-leader.com

September 23, 2017 8:59 AM

The SEC Network will have Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers and Cole Cubelic at Kroger Field for Kentucky-Florida on Saturday. It’s a 7:30 p.m. kickoff.

Here is the complete list of college football games on TV for Saturday:

Saturday, Sept. 23

▪ 12:00 - Arkansas vs. Texas A&M (ESPN)

▪ 12:00 - Army at Tulane (CBS Sports)

▪ 12:00 - North Carolina State at Florida State (ABC)

▪ 12:00 - Texas Tech at Houston (ABC)

▪ 12:00 - UMass at Tennessee (SEC)

▪ 12:00 - UNLV at Ohio State (Big 10)

▪ 12:00 - West Virginia at Kansas (ESPNU)

▪ 12:00 - Kent State at Louisville (Fox Sports South)

▪ 12:20 - Pittsburgh at Georgia Tech (ACC/CW-Lexington)

▪ 3:00 - UCF at Maryland (Fox Sports 1)

▪ 3:00 - Toledo at Miami (Fox Sports South)

▪ 3:30 - Alabama at Vanderbilt (CBS)

▪ 3:30 - Boston College at Clemson (ESPN2)

▪ 3:30 - Cincinnati at Navy (CBS Sports)

▪ 3:30 - Duke at North Carolina (ESPNU)

▪ 3:30 - Georgia Southern at Indiana (Big 10 alternate)

▪ 3:30 - Louisiana Tech at South Carolina (SEC)

▪ 3:30 - Rutgers at Nebraska (Big 10)

▪ 3:30 - TCU at Oklahoma State (ESPN)

▪ 3:30 - USC at California (ABC)

▪ 4:00 - Michigan at Purdue (Fox)

▪ 6:00 - Nevada at Washington State (Pac-12)

▪ 6:30 - Oklahoma at Baylor (Fox Sports 1)

▪ 7:00 - Mississippi State at Georgia (ESPN)

▪ 7:00 - San Diego State at Air Force (CBS Sports)

▪ 7:00 - Syracuse at LSU (ESPN2)

▪ 7:30 - Auburn at Missouri (ESPNU)

▪ 7:30 - Florida at Kentucky (SEC)

▪ 7:30 - Penn State at Iowa (ABC)

▪ 8:00 - Notre Dame at Michigan State (Fox)

▪ 10:00 - Oregon at Arizona State (Pac-12)

▪ 10:00 - Washington at Colorado (Fox Sports 1)

▪ 10:15 - Hawaii at Wyoming (ESPN2)

▪ 10:30 - UCLA at Stanford (ESPN)

John Clay: 859-231-3226, @johnclayiv

FLORIDA AT KENTUCKY

When: Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Where: Kroger Field in Lexington

TV: SEC Network with Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers and Cole Cubelic

Radio: UK Network with Tom Leach, Jeff Piecoro and Dick Gabriel

UK Radio Network affiliates

