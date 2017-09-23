College football TV schedule for Saturday, Sept. 23

The SEC Network will have Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers and Cole Cubelic at Kroger Field for Kentucky-Florida on Saturday. It’s a 7:30 p.m. kickoff.
Here is the complete list of college football games on TV for Saturday:
Saturday, Sept. 23
▪ 12:00 - Arkansas vs. Texas A&M (ESPN)
▪ 12:00 - Army at Tulane (CBS Sports)
▪ 12:00 - North Carolina State at Florida State (ABC)
▪ 12:00 - Texas Tech at Houston (ABC)
▪ 12:00 - UMass at Tennessee (SEC)
▪ 12:00 - UNLV at Ohio State (Big 10)
▪ 12:00 - West Virginia at Kansas (ESPNU)
▪ 12:00 - Kent State at Louisville (Fox Sports South)
▪ 12:20 - Pittsburgh at Georgia Tech (ACC/CW-Lexington)
▪ 3:00 - UCF at Maryland (Fox Sports 1)
▪ 3:00 - Toledo at Miami (Fox Sports South)
▪ 3:30 - Alabama at Vanderbilt (CBS)
▪ 3:30 - Boston College at Clemson (ESPN2)
▪ 3:30 - Cincinnati at Navy (CBS Sports)
▪ 3:30 - Duke at North Carolina (ESPNU)
▪ 3:30 - Georgia Southern at Indiana (Big 10 alternate)
▪ 3:30 - Louisiana Tech at South Carolina (SEC)
▪ 3:30 - Rutgers at Nebraska (Big 10)
▪ 3:30 - TCU at Oklahoma State (ESPN)
▪ 3:30 - USC at California (ABC)
▪ 4:00 - Michigan at Purdue (Fox)
▪ 6:00 - Nevada at Washington State (Pac-12)
▪ 6:30 - Oklahoma at Baylor (Fox Sports 1)
▪ 7:00 - Mississippi State at Georgia (ESPN)
▪ 7:00 - San Diego State at Air Force (CBS Sports)
▪ 7:00 - Syracuse at LSU (ESPN2)
▪ 7:30 - Auburn at Missouri (ESPNU)
▪ 7:30 - Florida at Kentucky (SEC)
▪ 7:30 - Penn State at Iowa (ABC)
▪ 8:00 - Notre Dame at Michigan State (Fox)
▪ 10:00 - Oregon at Arizona State (Pac-12)
▪ 10:00 - Washington at Colorado (Fox Sports 1)
▪ 10:15 - Hawaii at Wyoming (ESPN2)
▪ 10:30 - UCLA at Stanford (ESPN)
John Clay: 859-231-3226
