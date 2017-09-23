More Videos

  • Huge crowd for Cat Walk ahead of UK-Florida

    UK football players, along with Coach Mark Stoops, walked the Catwalk at Kroger Field as fans cheered them on prior to their game against Florida.

UK football players, along with Coach Mark Stoops, walked the Catwalk at Kroger Field as fans cheered them on prior to their game against Florida. Marcus Dorsey mdorsey@herald-leader.com
Sidelines with John Clay

John Clay blogs about UK sports, the SEC and more

Liveblog: Kentucky-Florida football

By John Clay

jclay@herald-leader.com

September 23, 2017 9:24 AM

Is this the year?

Is this finally the year?

Is this the year that Kentucky football finally ends its now 30-year losing streak to the Florida Gators?

We find out Saturday night when the Cats (3-0 overall, 1-0 in the SEC) welcome the Gators (1-1, 1-0) to Kroger Field for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff on the SEC Network.

We will be there blogging live. Join us with your comments, questions, observations, jokes, complaints, compliments, gripes, insight, etc. Bring your A-game. Bring it with your Facebook or Twitter log-in so that your comments are posted automatically and you avoid the trolls who will steal your user name. Or take your chances with the regular comments box.

Live Blog Liveblog: Kentucky-Florida football
 

John Clay: 859-231-3266, @johnclayiv

FLORIDA AT KENTUCKY

When: Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Where: Kroger Field in Lexington

TV: SEC Network with Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers and Cole Cubelic

Radio: UK Network with Tom Leach, Jeff Piecoro and Dick Gabriel

UK Radio Network affiliates

