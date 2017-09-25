Kentucky’s one-point losses (and wins) in football since 1950

Kentucky’s gut-wrenching 28-27 loss to Florida was the 15th one-point loss in the program’s history since 1950.
John Ray, the Wildcats’ coach from 1969 through 1972, leads the way in one-point losses with three. Saturday night was Mark Stoops’ first as the UK coach.
[A brief history of Kentucky’s football coaches]
Kentucky has also had 15 one-point victories during that same time period.
Ray, Blanton Collier (1954-61) and Rich Brooks (2003-09) all three enjoyed three one-point wins as Kentucky’s coach.
John Clay: 859-231-3226, @johnclayiv
Comments