    UK running back Benny Snell talks about UK's 28-27 loss to Florida at Kroger Field on Saturday night.

Kentucky’s one-point losses (and wins) in football since 1950

By John Clay

jclay@herald-leader.com

September 25, 2017 10:51 AM

Kentucky’s gut-wrenching 28-27 loss to Florida was the 15th one-point loss in the program’s history since 1950.

John Ray, the Wildcats’ coach from 1969 through 1972, leads the way in one-point losses with three. Saturday night was Mark Stoops’ first as the UK coach.

[A brief history of Kentucky’s football coaches]

Kentucky has also had 15 one-point victories during that same time period.

Ray, Blanton Collier (1954-61) and Rich Brooks (2003-09) all three enjoyed three one-point wins as Kentucky’s coach.

John Clay: 859-231-3226, @johnclayiv

