Kentucky basketball recruiting target Zion Williamson will re-schedule his official visit to UK after having to cancel last weekend.
John Clay podcast: More Kentucky basketball recruiting news

September 25, 2017 10:27 PM

What’s going on with Zion Williamson’s visit to Kentucky? Will it be Kentucky or Texas for Keldon Johnson? Who is this unranked player who received an offer from John Calipari?

Lexington Herald-Leader and Kentucky.com recruiting writer Ben Roberts answers those questions and more in our podcast for Tuesday.

The early signing period for college basketball starts Nov. 8 and runs through Nov. 15.

Check out our bonus podcast after Immanuel Quickley became Kentucky’s first commitment for 2018 last Friday.

