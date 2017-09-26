John Clay podcast: The latest Rick Pitino scandal

The college basketball world was rocked Tuesday morning by the news that the U.S. Attorney’s Office in New York charged 10 men, including four assistant basketball coaches, in a bribery scheme involving hundreds of thousands of dollars to persuade players to use certain sports agents, financial advisers, sports agents and attend certain schools.
Included in the latter allegation is the University of Louisville, which admitted it has been informed it is part of the investigation, coached by Rick Pitino.
I talked Tuesday night with fellow Herald-Leader sports columnist Mark Story about the scandal and what it means for Pitino and Louisville and for college basketball in general.
