Jay Bilas: I expect Louisville to clean house

ESPN college basketball analysts Seth Greenberg and Jay Bilas were on “Mike and Mike” on Wednesday morning to discuss the FBI investigation into college basketball corruption and what it meant for Louisville and Rick Pitino.

Both Greenberg and Bilas said they did not see Pitino surviving. Bilas went as far as to say he expected Louisville to clean house in its athletics program.

Greenberg:

“If these allegations are verified, there’s no way he can survive this. It’s as simple as this: They have a major investigation that they are appealing right now where he’s got five games that he’s being suspended, potentially taking down a banner that’s hanging in the Yum Center. While that investigation is going on another assistant coach under his supervision is committing a major NCAA violation. The last time that happened, a major violation while your being investigated, probably was SMU. They got shut down.

“Look, Rick Pitino is a guy I looked up to when I was a young coach -- Five-Star Basketball Camp. He was the guy who started it all for all of us whetther it was John Calipari, myself, hundreds of coaches that started in that camp that are coaching in college.

“But there’s no way, my gut feeling, that he can survive, there’s no way he can survive this scandal a second time.”

Bilas:

“With regard to the last scandal at Louisville, I looked at that as something that was so off the grid and so unimaginable, I believed that Rick Pitino didn’t know anything about that. I don’t think you can make the same claim with regard to recruiting. That is imaginable and it does happen.

“I think what we’re looking at here is the complete cleaning of house of the Louisville athletic department. I think the athletic director loses his job. It’s really easy to find out who that assistant coach was based upon their travel records. So Louisville knows exactly who that is. I can’t imagine that that person is going to be employed beyond today.

“Now what they do with Rick Pitino I do not know, but I agree with Seth. Given the way college athletics works, I can’t imagine him keeping his job after this, especially when you’ve got two things back-to-back. That’s just not the way college sports has tended to work. It would be an extraordinary happening if you saw Rick Pitino sort of remain in place given this.

“It’s an extraordinarily difficult situation for Louisville to be in right now because they’ve got a season starting, but I can’t imagine him surviving.”