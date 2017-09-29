Ex-UK linebacker Danny Trevathan’s vicious hit draws outrage on social media

In the third quarter of Green Bay’s 35-14 win over Chicago, a hit by Bears linebacker Danny Trevathan on the Packers’ Davante Adams drew outrage across the country via social media.
Trevathan, former linebacker at UK, was called for a personal foul for the helmet-to-helmet blow to the head of Adams, which left the wide receiver motionless on the ground. Adams was taken to a hospital for evaluation, though reports said he did have feeling in all extremities. Adams gave a thumbs up sign as he was taken off the field on a stretcher.
Trevathan said after the game there was no malicious intent on his part.
“You never wish that on nobody,” said the linebacker. “You never want to see that. But this game is physical and it happens. Hopefully (the NFL) can see my half of it.”
Trevathan also said he would reach out to the Packers’ Randall Cobb, his former teammate at Kentucky.
On Twitter, however, the reaction was swift and unsparing:
What an idiotic, dangerous hit by Danny Trevathan. pic.twitter.com/cgBOkTooS1— Brad Galli (@BradGalli) September 29, 2017
that was brutal. i feel guilty for even watching. then this trevathan guy starts mouthing off after his dirty play. others would feel bad.— Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) September 29, 2017
Danny Trevathan better get a game check taken from him. That was as cheap and dirty a hit as you will see.— Danny Kanell (@dannykanell) September 29, 2017
Someone already changed Danny Trevathan’s position on Wikipedia pic.twitter.com/Df2Ju3qjXJ— Łeake (@LeakedCrypto) September 29, 2017
NFL might sit Trevathan dwn for that hit. Damn that was vicious.— shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) September 29, 2017
Tony Romo is, rightfully, crushing #Bears LB Danny Trevathan for that hit on Davante Adams. No place for that.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 29, 2017
Textbook helmet-to-helmet. You know what scares parents to keep their kids away from football? Malice like this. https://t.co/TNd1qYMcW2— Packers History (@HistoricPackers) September 29, 2017
That hit was an ejectable offense by Trevathan. NFL needs to adopt the red card for something like that— Ben Volin (@BenVolin) September 29, 2017
Goodbye Danny Trevathan. That's a suspension. Has to be. Just totally unsafe helmet-to-helmet. I hope Davante Adams is OK, lethal hit— Jason McIntyre (@jasonrmcintyre) September 29, 2017
Thats the first time I have seen the foul called for hitting the runner with the crown of the helmet. I would eject him now.— Mike Pereira (@MikePereira) September 29, 2017
Meanwhile, Adam Kilgore of the Washington Post wrote that the NFL needs to adopt college football’s targeting rule.
“There is a ready-made model the NFL can use,” said Kilgore. “The NFL should borrow from, if not outright duplicate, the collegiate targeting rule. When a player is called for an illegal hit to an opponent’s upper body, he is flagged 15 yards and ejected; if the hit happens in the second half, the offender also misses the first half of his next game. All targeting calls are reviewed on replay, to ensure an innocent tackler or blocker isn’t thrown out.”
