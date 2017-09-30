The University of Kentucky student section cheers during the second half against the Florida Gators at Kroger Field on Saturday, September 23, 2017 in Lexington, KY. Kentucky lost to Florida 28-27.
The University of Kentucky student section cheers during the second half against the Florida Gators at Kroger Field on Saturday, September 23, 2017 in Lexington, KY. Kentucky lost to Florida 28-27. Michael Reaves Lexington Herald-Leader
The University of Kentucky student section cheers during the second half against the Florida Gators at Kroger Field on Saturday, September 23, 2017 in Lexington, KY. Kentucky lost to Florida 28-27. Michael Reaves Lexington Herald-Leader
Sidelines with John Clay

Sidelines with John Clay

John Clay blogs about UK sports, the SEC and more

Sidelines with John Clay

Liveblog: Kentucky-Eastern Michigan football

By John Clay

jclay@herald-leader.com

September 30, 2017 7:23 AM

After dropping a 28-27 heartbreaker last Saturday to SEC East rival Florida, Kentucky steps out of conference play to take on Eastern Michigan on Saturday at Kroger Field.

Kentucky is 3-1 overall with wins over Southern Mississippi, Eastern Kentucky and South Carolina. Mid-American Conference member Eastern Michigan is 2-1 with wins over Charlotte and Rutgers. Last time out, the Eagles lost 27-20 to Ohio in two overtimes.

Kickoff is at 4 p.m. on the SEC Network and he will be there blogging live. Join us with your comments, questions, complaints, praise, ect. Use your Facebook or Twitter log-in and your comments will appear automatically. Or you can just use the regular comments box sign-in.

Live Blog Liveblog: Kentucky-Eastern Michigan football
 

Here is a scouting report on Eastern Michigan from its play-by-play voice Matt Shepard.

John Clay: 859-231-3226, @johnclayiv

EASTERN MICHIGAN AT KENTUCKY

When: Saturday, 4 p.m.

Where: Kroger Field in Lexington

TV: SEC Network with Dave Neal, Matt Stinchcomb and Dawn Davenport

Radio: UK Network with Tom Leach, Jeff Piecoro and Dick Gabriel

UK Radio Network affiliates

Related stories from Lexington Herald-Leader

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Celebrities walk the black carpet at ScareFest

Celebrities walk the black carpet at ScareFest 1:17

Celebrities walk the black carpet at ScareFest
ScareFest opening night 1:05

ScareFest opening night
Meet Cairo, the Lexington cat with a bar tab 1:04

Meet Cairo, the Lexington cat with a bar tab

View More Video