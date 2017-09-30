Liveblog: Kentucky-Eastern Michigan football

After dropping a 28-27 heartbreaker last Saturday to SEC East rival Florida, Kentucky steps out of conference play to take on Eastern Michigan on Saturday at Kroger Field.
Kentucky is 3-1 overall with wins over Southern Mississippi, Eastern Kentucky and South Carolina. Mid-American Conference member Eastern Michigan is 2-1 with wins over Charlotte and Rutgers. Last time out, the Eagles lost 27-20 to Ohio in two overtimes.
Here is a scouting report on Eastern Michigan from its play-by-play voice Matt Shepard.
EASTERN MICHIGAN AT KENTUCKY
When: Saturday, 4 p.m.
Where: Kroger Field in Lexington
TV: SEC Network with Dave Neal, Matt Stinchcomb and Dawn Davenport
Radio: UK Network with Tom Leach, Jeff Piecoro and Dick Gabriel
