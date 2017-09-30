After dropping a 28-27 heartbreaker last Saturday to SEC East rival Florida, Kentucky steps out of conference play to take on Eastern Michigan on Saturday at Kroger Field.

Kentucky is 3-1 overall with wins over Southern Mississippi, Eastern Kentucky and South Carolina. Mid-American Conference member Eastern Michigan is 2-1 with wins over Charlotte and Rutgers. Last time out, the Eagles lost 27-20 to Ohio in two overtimes.

Kickoff is at 4 p.m. on the SEC Network and he will be there blogging live. Join us with your comments, questions, complaints, praise, ect. Use your Facebook or Twitter log-in and your comments will appear automatically. Or you can just use the regular comments box sign-in.

Live Blog Liveblog: Kentucky-Eastern Michigan football

Here is a scouting report on Eastern Michigan from its play-by-play voice Matt Shepard.