Could Louisville bring back Tom Jurich as athletics director?

Last Wednesday, in the wake of an FBI investigation into a college basketball scandal, the University of Louisville placed athletics director Tom Jurich and head basketball coach Rick Pitino on administrative leave.

Pitino’s attorney said his client, who was placed on unpaid leave, was effectively fired. Jurich was placed on paid leave and there appears to be a push to bring the AD back. U of L’s board of trustees has called a special meeting for Monday morning.

THE SHOE DROP - Can Tom Jurich remain at UofL? For the city and university's sake, let's hope so. https://t.co/RlMjI6lVSJ pic.twitter.com/K9qGbXpiNc — Terry Meiners (@terrymeiners) October 1, 2017

Big money donors throwing their support behind Jurich. Jim Patterson right here in this letter pic.twitter.com/NhmBNO81bH — Drew Deener (@Drew_Deener) October 1, 2017

Meanwhile, Pitino told Jeff Greer of the Courier-Journal that he is selling his Louisville home, heading to Miami and will be vindicated when the investigation is completed.

On our Monday podcast, fellow Herald-Leader sports columnist Mark Story and I talk about U of L’s decision to make assistant David Padgett the basketball team’s interim coach. Mark wrote that he was against the move, saying the school made a mistake in its first major decision in the rebuild. I wrote that I had no problem with the hire, especially when the players pushed hard for Padgett.

We also talk about the chances of Louisville bringing back Jurich, who has said that if he knew Pitino was believed to be the alleged “Coach-2” in the criminal complaint lodged by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in New York last week, he would have fired the coach.

We also discuss Kentucky football’s 24-20 win over Eastern Michigan on Saturday and look ahead to this week’s game against Missouri. Despite a 1-3 record, the visiting Tigers could be dangerous. They’re coming off an open week while UK’s injuries continue to mount.

Here’s the Monday podcast:

