Missouri football is disappointing, dreadful and dangerous

After scoring 72 points in its opener against Missouri State, Missouri has dropped three straight games. Yet Barry Odom’s team, coming off an off week, has had two weeks to prepare for its first road game of the year Saturday at Kentucky.
Missouri has lost to South Carolina (31-13), Purdue (35-3) and Auburn (51-14). Odom, a former defensive coordinator at Missouri and Memphis, fired defensive coordinator DeMontie Cross after the second game. The Tigers are still 110th nationally in total defense.
On offense, the Tigers are led by junior quarterback Drew Lock, who has thrown for 10 touchdowns with six interceptions. Lock has completed just 52.6 percent of his passes, however. Sophomore running back Damarea Crockett has rushed for 375 yards on 59 carries. But 202 yards came in the 72-43 win over Missouri State.
I talked with Alex Schiffer of the Kansas City Star about Missouri’s problems and if the Tigers hit the reset button last week.
Missouri at Kentucky
When: Saturday, 7:30 p.m.
Where: Kroger Field in Lexington
TV: SEC Network with Taylor Zarzour, Andre Ware and Olivia Harlan
Radio: UK Network witth Tom Leach, Jeff Piecoro and Dick Gabriel
