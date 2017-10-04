Missouri running back Damarea Crockett rushed for 1,062 yards as a freshman last season. He has gained 375 yards through four games so far this season.
Missouri running back Damarea Crockett rushed for 1,062 yards as a freshman last season. He has gained 375 yards through four games so far this season. Allison Long Kansas City Star/McClatchy
Missouri running back Damarea Crockett rushed for 1,062 yards as a freshman last season. He has gained 375 yards through four games so far this season. Allison Long Kansas City Star/McClatchy
Sidelines with John Clay

Sidelines with John Clay

John Clay blogs about UK sports, the SEC and more

Sidelines with John Clay

Missouri football is disappointing, dreadful and dangerous

By John Clay

jclay@herald-leader.com

October 04, 2017 8:05 PM

After scoring 72 points in its opener against Missouri State, Missouri has dropped three straight games. Yet Barry Odom’s team, coming off an off week, has had two weeks to prepare for its first road game of the year Saturday at Kentucky.

Missouri has lost to South Carolina (31-13), Purdue (35-3) and Auburn (51-14). Odom, a former defensive coordinator at Missouri and Memphis, fired defensive coordinator DeMontie Cross after the second game. The Tigers are still 110th nationally in total defense.

On offense, the Tigers are led by junior quarterback Drew Lock, who has thrown for 10 touchdowns with six interceptions. Lock has completed just 52.6 percent of his passes, however. Sophomore running back Damarea Crockett has rushed for 375 yards on 59 carries. But 202 yards came in the 72-43 win over Missouri State.

I talked with Alex Schiffer of the Kansas City Star about Missouri’s problems and if the Tigers hit the reset button last week.

You can find the Herald-Leader podcasts on Soundcloud.

Subscribe to the Herald-Leader podcasts on iTunes.

Follow John Clay on Twitter.

Follow Kentucky.com sports on Twitter.

John Clay: 859-231-3226, @johnclayiv

Missouri at Kentucky

When: Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Where: Kroger Field in Lexington

TV: SEC Network with Taylor Zarzour, Andre Ware and Olivia Harlan

Radio: UK Network witth Tom Leach, Jeff Piecoro and Dick Gabriel

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

'We are with them': Lexington vigil held for victims of Las Vegas massacre

'We are with them': Lexington vigil held for victims of Las Vegas massacre 1:26

'We are with them': Lexington vigil held for victims of Las Vegas massacre
Jonny David keeps list on his phone of the many locations around the world he's visited 2:11

Jonny David keeps list on his phone of the many locations around the world he's visited
UK's Quade Green: Tyler Ulis told me college is going to be a grind 1:46

UK's Quade Green: Tyler Ulis told me college is going to be a grind

View More Video