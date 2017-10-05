Report: North Carolina postpones release of NCAA penalties

After various reports saying that the NCAA would release its report on North Carolina on Friday, the school says it is has postponed that announcement.

UNC claims “scheduling circumstances” forced the postponement.

Statement from UNC: Infractions report will not be released tomorrow due to "scheduling circumstances." (Original plan was a Fri. release.) pic.twitter.com/tk6DMceJBo — Andrew Carter (@_andrewcarter) October 5, 2017

Here are the earlier tweets, some of which Andrew has now deleted so that they won’t be re-tweeted.

From a source: the NCAA Committee on Infractions tomorrow at noon will release its final report, including penalties, in the UNC case. — Andrew Carter (@_andrewcarter) October 5, 2017

That's significantly earlier than expected, but perhaps not surprising given NCAA's desire to bring this to a conclusion. https://t.co/TPPA65DRHM — Andrew Carter (@_andrewcarter) October 5, 2017

The NCAA COI's report will be posted tomorrow at noon. A media teleconference will follow at 1. — Andrew Carter (@_andrewcarter) October 5, 2017

This pertains, of course, to the allegations of academic fraud against UNC for student athletes taking alleged bogus classes.

