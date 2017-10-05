North Carolina head basketball coach Roy Williams spoke during an afternoon press conference held at FedExForum in Memphis, Tn., Saturday, March 25, 2017. North Carolina defeated Kentucky to reach the Final Four before going on to win the national championship.
Report: North Carolina postpones release of NCAA penalties

By John Clay

jclay@herald-leader.com

October 05, 2017 11:33 AM

After various reports saying that the NCAA would release its report on North Carolina on Friday, the school says it is has postponed that announcement.

UNC claims “scheduling circumstances” forced the postponement.

Here are the earlier tweets, some of which Andrew has now deleted so that they won’t be re-tweeted.

This pertains, of course, to the allegations of academic fraud against UNC for student athletes taking alleged bogus classes.

