Filling up the tank for Kentucky-Missouri football

Kentucky tries to extend its winning streak over Missouri to three games when Mark Stoops’ Wildcats play host to Barry Odom’s Tigers at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Kroger Field. The game will be televised by the SEC Network.

Both Stoops and Odom are former defensive coordinators who play a large role in their respective team’s defenses as head coach. After an 0-2 start last season, Stoops became more involved with the UK defense as the Cats rebounded from the slow start to reach the TaxSlayer Bowl. After the first two games this year, Odom fired defensive coordinator DeMontie Cross and took over the defensive calls himself.

Another interesting factor in the matchup is off weeks. Missouri (1-3) is coming off an off week in which the Tigers were able to heal and hit the reset button. Kentucky (4-1) has its off week next week. Stoops’ message to his team this week has been that they want to fill up the gas tank and run it dry Saturday. They’ll refuel next week.

That was my first question to Jennifer Smith, Kentucky.com’s UK football beat writer, for our weekly Friday podcast discussing the football Cats.

Be sure and check out Jen’s terrific story on Mark Stoops, Stephen Johnson and Dalton Green, which she talks about on the podcast.

You can also check out my podcast with Alex Schiffer of the Kansas City Star, who covers Mizzou and gives a scouting report on the Tigers.

MISSOURI AT KENTUCKY When: Saturday, 7:30 p.m. Where: Kroger Field in Lexington TV: SEC Network with Taylor Zarzour, Andre Ware and Olivia Harlan Radio: UK Network witth Tom Leach, Jeff Piecoro and Dick Gabriel

Missouri football 2017 Date Opponent UM Opp Dec Rec SEC 9/2 Missouri St 72 43 W 1-0 9/9 South Carolina 13 31 L 1-1 0-1 9/16 Purdue 3 35 L 1-2 9/23 Auburn 14 51 L 1-3 0-2 10/7 @Kentucky 10/14 @Georgia 10/21 Idaho 10/28 @Connecticut 11/4 Florida 11/11 Tennessee 11/18 @Vanderbilt 11/24 @Arkansas