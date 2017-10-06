Kentucky head football coach Mark Stoops waved to the crowd during the Catwalk before UK played host to Eastern Michigan at Kroger Field on Saturday Sept. 30, 2017 in Lexington, Ky. UK won 24-20. The Wildcats play visiting Missouri on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017.
Kentucky head football coach Mark Stoops waved to the crowd during the Catwalk before UK played host to Eastern Michigan at Kroger Field on Saturday Sept. 30, 2017 in Lexington, Ky. UK won 24-20. The Wildcats play visiting Missouri on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017.
Sidelines with John Clay

John Clay blogs about UK sports, the SEC and more

Filling up the tank for Kentucky-Missouri football

By John Clay

jclay@herald-leader.com

October 06, 2017 8:14 AM

Kentucky tries to extend its winning streak over Missouri to three games when Mark Stoops’ Wildcats play host to Barry Odom’s Tigers at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Kroger Field. The game will be televised by the SEC Network.

Both Stoops and Odom are former defensive coordinators who play a large role in their respective team’s defenses as head coach. After an 0-2 start last season, Stoops became more involved with the UK defense as the Cats rebounded from the slow start to reach the TaxSlayer Bowl. After the first two games this year, Odom fired defensive coordinator DeMontie Cross and took over the defensive calls himself.

Another interesting factor in the matchup is off weeks. Missouri (1-3) is coming off an off week in which the Tigers were able to heal and hit the reset button. Kentucky (4-1) has its off week next week. Stoops’ message to his team this week has been that they want to fill up the gas tank and run it dry Saturday. They’ll refuel next week.

That was my first question to Jennifer Smith, Kentucky.com’s UK football beat writer, for our weekly Friday podcast discussing the football Cats.

Be sure and check out Jen’s terrific story on Mark Stoops, Stephen Johnson and Dalton Green, which she talks about on the podcast.

You can also check out my podcast with Alex Schiffer of the Kansas City Star, who covers Mizzou and gives a scouting report on the Tigers.

John Clay: 859-231-3226, @johnclayiv

MISSOURI AT KENTUCKY

When: Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Where: Kroger Field in Lexington

TV: SEC Network with Taylor Zarzour, Andre Ware and Olivia Harlan

Radio: UK Network witth Tom Leach, Jeff Piecoro and Dick Gabriel

Missouri football 2017

Date

Opponent

UM

Opp

Dec

Rec

SEC

9/2

Missouri St

72

43

W

1-0

9/9

South Carolina

13

31

L

1-1

0-1

9/16

Purdue

3

35

L

1-2

9/23

Auburn

14

51

L

1-3

0-2

10/7

@Kentucky

10/14

@Georgia

10/21

Idaho

10/28

@Connecticut

11/4

Florida

11/11

Tennessee

11/18

@Vanderbilt

11/24

@Arkansas

Kentucky football 2017

Date

Opponent

UK

Opp

Dec

Rec

SEC

9/2

@Southern Miss

24

17

W

1-0

9/9

E Kentucky

27

16

W

2-0

9/16

@South Carolina

23

13

W

3-0

1-0

9/23

Florida

27

28

L

3-1

1-1

9/30

E Michigan

24

20

W

4-1

10/7

Missouri

10/21

@Miss State

10/28

Tennessee

11/4

Ole Miss

11/11

@Vanderbilt

11/18

@Georgia

11/25

Louisville

