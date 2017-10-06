Filling up the tank for Kentucky-Missouri football

Kentucky tries to extend its winning streak over Missouri to three games when Mark Stoops’ Wildcats play host to Barry Odom’s Tigers at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Kroger Field. The game will be televised by the SEC Network.
Both Stoops and Odom are former defensive coordinators who play a large role in their respective team’s defenses as head coach. After an 0-2 start last season, Stoops became more involved with the UK defense as the Cats rebounded from the slow start to reach the TaxSlayer Bowl. After the first two games this year, Odom fired defensive coordinator DeMontie Cross and took over the defensive calls himself.
Another interesting factor in the matchup is off weeks. Missouri (1-3) is coming off an off week in which the Tigers were able to heal and hit the reset button. Kentucky (4-1) has its off week next week. Stoops’ message to his team this week has been that they want to fill up the gas tank and run it dry Saturday. They’ll refuel next week.
That was my first question to Jennifer Smith, Kentucky.com’s UK football beat writer, for our weekly Friday podcast discussing the football Cats.
Be sure and check out Jen’s terrific story on Mark Stoops, Stephen Johnson and Dalton Green, which she talks about on the podcast.
You can also check out my podcast with Alex Schiffer of the Kansas City Star, who covers Mizzou and gives a scouting report on the Tigers.
You can find the Herald-Leader podcasts on Soundcloud.
MISSOURI AT KENTUCKY
When: Saturday, 7:30 p.m.
Where: Kroger Field in Lexington
TV: SEC Network with Taylor Zarzour, Andre Ware and Olivia Harlan
Radio: UK Network witth Tom Leach, Jeff Piecoro and Dick Gabriel
Missouri football 2017
Date
Opponent
UM
Opp
Dec
Rec
SEC
9/2
Missouri St
72
43
W
1-0
9/9
South Carolina
13
31
L
1-1
0-1
9/16
Purdue
3
35
L
1-2
9/23
Auburn
14
51
L
1-3
0-2
10/7
@Kentucky
10/14
@Georgia
10/21
Idaho
10/28
@Connecticut
11/4
Florida
11/11
Tennessee
11/18
@Vanderbilt
11/24
@Arkansas
Kentucky football 2017
Date
Opponent
UK
Opp
Dec
Rec
SEC
9/2
@Southern Miss
24
17
W
1-0
9/9
E Kentucky
27
16
W
2-0
9/16
@South Carolina
23
13
W
3-0
1-0
9/23
Florida
27
28
L
3-1
1-1
9/30
E Michigan
24
20
W
4-1
10/7
Missouri
10/21
@Miss State
10/28
Tennessee
11/4
Ole Miss
11/11
@Vanderbilt
11/18
@Georgia
11/25
Louisville
