Kentucky running back Benny Snell Jr. (26) leaps over Missouri defensive back Adam Sparks (14) as he runs the ball for a 71-yard touchdown during UK’s 40-34 victory at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017.
Sidelines with John Clay

Assessing Kentucky football at halfway point of the season

By John Clay

jclay@herald-leader.com

October 09, 2017 1:58 PM

Kentucky football has hit the exact midpoint of its season as Mark Stoops’ team enjoys an open date on Saturday. UK is 5-1 overall and 2-1 in the SEC after last Saturday’s 40-34 victory over Missouri.

I talked with my fellow Herald-Leader sports columnist Mark Story about the UK football season so far, the surprises, the disappointments, the questions heading into the second half of the season. We also looked ahead to how the last six games might shape up as the Cats need just one more victory to be bowl eligible for the second straight year.

Mark and I also talked about the latest developments at Louisville, where a new acting athletic director, one with UK ties, was named last week. We also talked about the Courier-Journal stories about U of L and its Adidas contract and how it related to basketball coach Rick Pitino and athletics boss Tom Jurich.

John Clay: 859-231-3226, @johnclayiv

Kentucky football 2017

Date

Opponent

UK

Opp

Dec

Rec

SEC

9/2/17

@Southern Miss

24

17

W

1-0

9/9/17

Eastern Kentucky

27

16

W

2-0

9/16/17

@South Carolina

23

13

W

3-0

1-0

9/23/17

Florida

27

28

L

3-1

1-1

9/30/17

Eastern Michigan

24

20

W

4-1

10/7/17

Missouri

40

34

W

5-1

2-1

10/21/17

@Miss State

10/28/17

Tennessee

11/4/17

Ole Miss

11/11/17

@Vanderbilt

11/18/17

@Georgia

11/25/17

Louisville

