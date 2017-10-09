Assessing Kentucky football at halfway point of the season

Kentucky football has hit the exact midpoint of its season as Mark Stoops’ team enjoys an open date on Saturday. UK is 5-1 overall and 2-1 in the SEC after last Saturday’s 40-34 victory over Missouri.

I talked with my fellow Herald-Leader sports columnist Mark Story about the UK football season so far, the surprises, the disappointments, the questions heading into the second half of the season. We also looked ahead to how the last six games might shape up as the Cats need just one more victory to be bowl eligible for the second straight year.

Mark and I also talked about the latest developments at Louisville, where a new acting athletic director, one with UK ties, was named last week. We also talked about the Courier-Journal stories about U of L and its Adidas contract and how it related to basketball coach Rick Pitino and athletics boss Tom Jurich.

