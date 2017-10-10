Trying to make teammates laugh during their photo shoot, L-R: Nick Richards (4), Kevin Knox (5), PJ Washington (25), Jarred Vanderbilt (2) during the Kentucky men’s basketball photo day held at the Joe Craft Center in Memorial Coliseum in Lexington, Ky., Monday, September 18, 2017.
Trying to make teammates laugh during their photo shoot, L-R: Nick Richards (4), Kevin Knox (5), PJ Washington (25), Jarred Vanderbilt (2) during the Kentucky men’s basketball photo day held at the Joe Craft Center in Memorial Coliseum in Lexington, Ky., Monday, September 18, 2017. Charles Bertram cbertram@herald-leader.com
Trying to make teammates laugh during their photo shoot, L-R: Nick Richards (4), Kevin Knox (5), PJ Washington (25), Jarred Vanderbilt (2) during the Kentucky men’s basketball photo day held at the Joe Craft Center in Memorial Coliseum in Lexington, Ky., Monday, September 18, 2017. Charles Bertram cbertram@herald-leader.com
Sidelines with John Clay

Sidelines with John Clay

John Clay blogs about UK sports, the SEC and more

Sidelines with John Clay

Scandal aside, early storylines for the upcoming college basketball season

By John Clay

jclay@herald-leader.com

October 10, 2017 9:25 PM

Two weeks ago, I recorded an interview with Mike DeCourcy of the Sporting News to preview the upcoming college basketball season. It just so happened that the morning we talked was the same morning that news of the federal investigation into college basketball recruiting broke. Thus, the interview was shelved.

Until now, that is. I’m posting the interview with Mike, who had relevant and interesting things to say about the sports and the season, including his early take on John Calipari’s young Kentucky team.

Here’s the interview:

Here’s my podcast earlier this week with my fellow Herald-Leader sports columnist Mark Story about UK football halfway through the season and the latest developments concerning Louisville and the fallout from the FBI investigation.

You can find the Herald-Leader podcasts on Soundcloud.

Subscribe to the Herald-Leader podcasts on iTunes.

Follow John Clay on Twitter.

Follow Kentucky.com sports on Twitter.

John Clay: 859-231-3226, @johnclayiv

Related stories from Lexington Herald-Leader

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Without Epps and Akhator, UK women's basketball will have to use depth, versatility

    With star players Makayla Epps and Evelyn Akhator leaving for the NBA, the Kentucky women's basketball team looks to make up for the lost production.

Without Epps and Akhator, UK women's basketball will have to use depth, versatility

Without Epps and Akhator, UK women's basketball will have to use depth, versatility 2:12

Without Epps and Akhator, UK women's basketball will have to use depth, versatility

Meet UK Hoops' new vocal leader 1:42

Meet UK Hoops' new vocal leader
Stephen Johnson: Stuff is in the works for Lynn Bowden 0:48

Stephen Johnson: Stuff is in the works for Lynn Bowden

View More Video