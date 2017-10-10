Scandal aside, early storylines for the upcoming college basketball season

Two weeks ago, I recorded an interview with Mike DeCourcy of the Sporting News to preview the upcoming college basketball season. It just so happened that the morning we talked was the same morning that news of the federal investigation into college basketball recruiting broke. Thus, the interview was shelved.

Until now, that is. I’m posting the interview with Mike, who had relevant and interesting things to say about the sports and the season, including his early take on John Calipari’s young Kentucky team.

Here’s the interview:

Here’s my podcast earlier this week with my fellow Herald-Leader sports columnist Mark Story about UK football halfway through the season and the latest developments concerning Louisville and the fallout from the FBI investigation.

