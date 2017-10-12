Three takeaways from Kentucky basketball media day 2017-18

More Videos

Drone video: Just enough snow for a day full of sledding 0:51

Drone video: Just enough snow for a day full of sledding

Pause
With seven players, Kentucky is tired but happy after Vandy win 3:19

With seven players, Kentucky is tired but happy after Vandy win

Watch clips from some of the movies and shows Kentucky taxpayers helped fund 1:33

Watch clips from some of the movies and shows Kentucky taxpayers helped fund

For Kentucky, the key is making winning plays down the stretch 1:33

For Kentucky, the key is making winning plays down the stretch

Photo slideshow: No. 21 Kentucky edges Texas A&M in Rupp Arena 2:06

Photo slideshow: No. 21 Kentucky edges Texas A&M in Rupp Arena

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is UK basketball’s iron man 0:48

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is UK basketball’s iron man

Bryce Drew compliments Kentucky’s freshmen 1:42

Bryce Drew compliments Kentucky’s freshmen

Kentucky principal announces school closing with viral Facebook video 1:29

Kentucky principal announces school closing with viral Facebook video

How America's big and small counties differ 1:17

How America's big and small counties differ

Ejected from bowl game, Benny Snell says he has 'strong passion' for football 1:01

Ejected from bowl game, Benny Snell says he has 'strong passion' for football

  • 'Let's be fair with the kids.' Calipari responds to statement from NCAA president

    UK basketball coach John Calipari gives his response to NCAA president Mark Emmert’s statement about forming a Commission on College Basketball in response to recent federal investigations in college basketball.

UK basketball coach John Calipari gives his response to NCAA president Mark Emmert’s statement about forming a Commission on College Basketball in response to recent federal investigations in college basketball. Marcus Dorsey mdorsey@herald-leader.com
UK basketball coach John Calipari gives his response to NCAA president Mark Emmert’s statement about forming a Commission on College Basketball in response to recent federal investigations in college basketball. Marcus Dorsey mdorsey@herald-leader.com
Sidelines with John Clay

Sidelines with John Clay

John Clay blogs about UK sports, the SEC and more

Sidelines with John Clay

Three takeaways from Kentucky basketball media day 2017-18

By John Clay

jclay@herald-leader.com

October 12, 2017 04:53 PM

Three takeaways from Kentucky basketball media day on Thursday:

1. The elephant in the room

John Calipari didn’t want to talk about it. The Kentucky coach said he had thoughts about the current FBI investigation into college basketball and presumably the U.S. Attorney’s Office in New York’s criminal complaint that charged 10 people, four of them assistant basketball coaches, with fraud and bribery. Cal said he would express his thoughts at a later date, probably on CoachCal.com.

Not good enough. He got asked anyway. Cal danced and deflected until my colleague Jerry Tipton reminded him that this was “a media day not coach day,” and if the coach didn’t want to answer the question fine, but what assurances could he give Kentucky fans that they had nothing to worry about where the UK basketball program is concerned.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Calipari said UK has not been contacted by the FBI or the NCAA. It wasn’t a forceful statement and it would have been more effective if Calipari had delivered it at the outset of the press conference. It’s an obvious and legitimate question. Basketball fans everywhere are nervous. And they have every right to be. Coaches are nervous, too, even Calipari, whether he wants to admit it or not. Doesn’t mean he or the program has done anything wrong. It does mean, as Calipari said, no one knows where the investigation is going.

The players were asked about the investigation, as well. Most said they had not paid any attention to it. Those that had said they weren’t nervous because they know they or their teammates had not received anything.

“I know nobody here was promised anything,” said freshman PJ Washington.

One player was asked if he felt like he had missed out by not getting money.

“No, not at all,” said freshman Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. “Look at them now.”

2. Kevin Knox’s breakthrough

There were lots of questions about the freshmen, of course. There were lots of questions about Jarred Vanderbilt’s foot injury, which will keep the versatile 6-foot-9 freshman out until January. Calipari appeared cautious with his praise with most of his newcomers. Except one. Kevin Knox.

The coach said that Knox had an “unbelievable” practice on Tuesday. Calipari even called it a “bit of a breakthrough.”

Related stories from Lexington Herald-Leader

Why?

“It was on rebounding the ball, playing tougher,” Calipari said. “It was driving into the lane and taking hits. Normally he would drive in and he would take a shot. I’m forcing him to drive. He’d rather shoot a jumper. You’re not. You’re driving the ball. Yesterday, he just got it. That’s what happens.”

More Videos

Drone video: Just enough snow for a day full of sledding 0:51

Drone video: Just enough snow for a day full of sledding

Pause
With seven players, Kentucky is tired but happy after Vandy win 3:19

With seven players, Kentucky is tired but happy after Vandy win

Watch clips from some of the movies and shows Kentucky taxpayers helped fund 1:33

Watch clips from some of the movies and shows Kentucky taxpayers helped fund

For Kentucky, the key is making winning plays down the stretch 1:33

For Kentucky, the key is making winning plays down the stretch

Photo slideshow: No. 21 Kentucky edges Texas A&M in Rupp Arena 2:06

Photo slideshow: No. 21 Kentucky edges Texas A&M in Rupp Arena

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is UK basketball’s iron man 0:48

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is UK basketball’s iron man

Bryce Drew compliments Kentucky’s freshmen 1:42

Bryce Drew compliments Kentucky’s freshmen

Kentucky principal announces school closing with viral Facebook video 1:29

Kentucky principal announces school closing with viral Facebook video

How America's big and small counties differ 1:17

How America's big and small counties differ

Ejected from bowl game, Benny Snell says he has 'strong passion' for football 1:01

Ejected from bowl game, Benny Snell says he has 'strong passion' for football

  • Kentucky’s Kevin Knox experiences a breakthrough

    At Kentucky Basketball Media Day on Thursday, head coach John Calipari and players bragged on freshman Kevin Knox.

Kentucky’s Kevin Knox experiences a breakthrough

At Kentucky Basketball Media Day on Thursday, head coach John Calipari and players bragged on freshman Kevin Knox.

John Clay jclay@herald-leader.com

“I feel like he’s really starting to get it,” said Vanderbilt. “The game’s slowing down for him.”

Knox, a 6-8 forward out of Tampa, is Kentucky’s highest-ranked freshman, ranked 10th by Rivals. NBA Draft.net has Knox 10th in its 2018 mock draft. CBS Sports rates Knox ninth in its 2018 mock.

3. “We’ve got a lot of questions to answer, that’s why days matter.”

That’s a Calipari quote. There are a lot of questions about this team, and even more since Vanderbilt’s injury. Nor is he the only player injured. Freshman guard Jemarl Baker is nursing a knee injury and hasn’t been able to practice though he is expected back soon.

The data confirms that Kentucky really is the youngest team in college basketball for 2017-18. Wenyen Gabriel, a sophomore, is the only holdover from last year who saw significant playing time, and his minutes decreased down the stretch.

That doesn’t mean this team has holes. Calipari downplayed any worries about perimeter shooting, instead going back to his stock in trade. Defense. Forget the shooting and the scoring or any aspect to the offensive end of the floor. The points will come. This team should be a good defensive team. If it buys into that and is a good defensive team, then Calipari believes this will be a good team.

One more thing: About 38 minutes into the press conference, Calipari used the phrase “best version of themselves.”

That was when the season officially began.

John Clay: 859-231-3226, @johnclayiv

More Videos

Drone video: Just enough snow for a day full of sledding 0:51

Drone video: Just enough snow for a day full of sledding

Pause
With seven players, Kentucky is tired but happy after Vandy win 3:19

With seven players, Kentucky is tired but happy after Vandy win

Watch clips from some of the movies and shows Kentucky taxpayers helped fund 1:33

Watch clips from some of the movies and shows Kentucky taxpayers helped fund

For Kentucky, the key is making winning plays down the stretch 1:33

For Kentucky, the key is making winning plays down the stretch

Photo slideshow: No. 21 Kentucky edges Texas A&M in Rupp Arena 2:06

Photo slideshow: No. 21 Kentucky edges Texas A&M in Rupp Arena

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is UK basketball’s iron man 0:48

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is UK basketball’s iron man

Bryce Drew compliments Kentucky’s freshmen 1:42

Bryce Drew compliments Kentucky’s freshmen

Kentucky principal announces school closing with viral Facebook video 1:29

Kentucky principal announces school closing with viral Facebook video

How America's big and small counties differ 1:17

How America's big and small counties differ

Ejected from bowl game, Benny Snell says he has 'strong passion' for football 1:01

Ejected from bowl game, Benny Snell says he has 'strong passion' for football

  • Hamidou Diallo says he didn't know about federal investigation into basketball

    UK guard Hamidou Diallo talks about why he decided to play for the Kentucky Wildcats.

Hamidou Diallo says he didn't know about federal investigation into basketball

UK guard Hamidou Diallo talks about why he decided to play for the Kentucky Wildcats.

Ben Roberts broberts@herald-leader.com

More Videos

Drone video: Just enough snow for a day full of sledding 0:51

Drone video: Just enough snow for a day full of sledding

Pause
With seven players, Kentucky is tired but happy after Vandy win 3:19

With seven players, Kentucky is tired but happy after Vandy win

Watch clips from some of the movies and shows Kentucky taxpayers helped fund 1:33

Watch clips from some of the movies and shows Kentucky taxpayers helped fund

For Kentucky, the key is making winning plays down the stretch 1:33

For Kentucky, the key is making winning plays down the stretch

Photo slideshow: No. 21 Kentucky edges Texas A&M in Rupp Arena 2:06

Photo slideshow: No. 21 Kentucky edges Texas A&M in Rupp Arena

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is UK basketball’s iron man 0:48

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is UK basketball’s iron man

Bryce Drew compliments Kentucky’s freshmen 1:42

Bryce Drew compliments Kentucky’s freshmen

Kentucky principal announces school closing with viral Facebook video 1:29

Kentucky principal announces school closing with viral Facebook video

How America's big and small counties differ 1:17

How America's big and small counties differ

Ejected from bowl game, Benny Snell says he has 'strong passion' for football 1:01

Ejected from bowl game, Benny Snell says he has 'strong passion' for football

  • What was it like for UK freshman Nick Richards to play against DeMarcus Cousins?

    This summer, members of the New Orleans Pelicans worked out at UK and played pickup games against John Calipari’s freshmen. What was it like for Nick Richards to go up against DeMarcus Cousins?

What was it like for UK freshman Nick Richards to play against DeMarcus Cousins?

This summer, members of the New Orleans Pelicans worked out at UK and played pickup games against John Calipari’s freshmen. What was it like for Nick Richards to go up against DeMarcus Cousins?

John Clay jclay@herald-leader.com

More Videos

Drone video: Just enough snow for a day full of sledding 0:51

Drone video: Just enough snow for a day full of sledding

Pause
With seven players, Kentucky is tired but happy after Vandy win 3:19

With seven players, Kentucky is tired but happy after Vandy win

Watch clips from some of the movies and shows Kentucky taxpayers helped fund 1:33

Watch clips from some of the movies and shows Kentucky taxpayers helped fund

For Kentucky, the key is making winning plays down the stretch 1:33

For Kentucky, the key is making winning plays down the stretch

Photo slideshow: No. 21 Kentucky edges Texas A&M in Rupp Arena 2:06

Photo slideshow: No. 21 Kentucky edges Texas A&M in Rupp Arena

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is UK basketball’s iron man 0:48

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is UK basketball’s iron man

Bryce Drew compliments Kentucky’s freshmen 1:42

Bryce Drew compliments Kentucky’s freshmen

Kentucky principal announces school closing with viral Facebook video 1:29

Kentucky principal announces school closing with viral Facebook video

How America's big and small counties differ 1:17

How America's big and small counties differ

Ejected from bowl game, Benny Snell says he has 'strong passion' for football 1:01

Ejected from bowl game, Benny Snell says he has 'strong passion' for football

  • What do Kentucky players think about investigation into college basketball?

    Kentucky freshmen PJ Washington and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander talk about the federal investigation into college basketball recruiting.

What do Kentucky players think about investigation into college basketball?

Kentucky freshmen PJ Washington and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander talk about the federal investigation into college basketball recruiting.

John Clay jclay@herald-leader.com

More Videos

Drone video: Just enough snow for a day full of sledding 0:51

Drone video: Just enough snow for a day full of sledding

Pause
With seven players, Kentucky is tired but happy after Vandy win 3:19

With seven players, Kentucky is tired but happy after Vandy win

Watch clips from some of the movies and shows Kentucky taxpayers helped fund 1:33

Watch clips from some of the movies and shows Kentucky taxpayers helped fund

For Kentucky, the key is making winning plays down the stretch 1:33

For Kentucky, the key is making winning plays down the stretch

Photo slideshow: No. 21 Kentucky edges Texas A&M in Rupp Arena 2:06

Photo slideshow: No. 21 Kentucky edges Texas A&M in Rupp Arena

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is UK basketball’s iron man 0:48

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is UK basketball’s iron man

Bryce Drew compliments Kentucky’s freshmen 1:42

Bryce Drew compliments Kentucky’s freshmen

Kentucky principal announces school closing with viral Facebook video 1:29

Kentucky principal announces school closing with viral Facebook video

How America's big and small counties differ 1:17

How America's big and small counties differ

Ejected from bowl game, Benny Snell says he has 'strong passion' for football 1:01

Ejected from bowl game, Benny Snell says he has 'strong passion' for football

  • 'He's positive all the time': Vanderbilt still helping UK teammates

    UK basketball players Jarred Vanderbilt, Quade Green and Sacha Killeya-Jones talk about Vanderbilt's foot injury.

'He's positive all the time': Vanderbilt still helping UK teammates

UK basketball players Jarred Vanderbilt, Quade Green and Sacha Killeya-Jones talk about Vanderbilt's foot injury.

Ben Roberts broberts@herald-leader.com

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Drone video: Just enough snow for a day full of sledding 0:51

Drone video: Just enough snow for a day full of sledding

Pause
With seven players, Kentucky is tired but happy after Vandy win 3:19

With seven players, Kentucky is tired but happy after Vandy win

Watch clips from some of the movies and shows Kentucky taxpayers helped fund 1:33

Watch clips from some of the movies and shows Kentucky taxpayers helped fund

For Kentucky, the key is making winning plays down the stretch 1:33

For Kentucky, the key is making winning plays down the stretch

Photo slideshow: No. 21 Kentucky edges Texas A&M in Rupp Arena 2:06

Photo slideshow: No. 21 Kentucky edges Texas A&M in Rupp Arena

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is UK basketball’s iron man 0:48

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is UK basketball’s iron man

Bryce Drew compliments Kentucky’s freshmen 1:42

Bryce Drew compliments Kentucky’s freshmen

Kentucky principal announces school closing with viral Facebook video 1:29

Kentucky principal announces school closing with viral Facebook video

How America's big and small counties differ 1:17

How America's big and small counties differ

Ejected from bowl game, Benny Snell says he has 'strong passion' for football 1:01

Ejected from bowl game, Benny Snell says he has 'strong passion' for football

  • With seven players, Kentucky is tired but happy after Vandy win

    Kentucky Coach John Calipari talks to the media after his team’s 74-67 win at Vanderbilt.

With seven players, Kentucky is tired but happy after Vandy win

View More Video