Freshman guard Quade Green (0) was interviewed during the University of Kentucky men's basketball media day held in the Joe Craft Center Center in Memorial Coliseum in Lexington, Ky., Thursday, October 12, 2017.
Kentucky men's basketball players have their say at Media Day

By John Clay

October 12, 2017 10:16 PM

Without a Kentucky football game, no Football Friday podcast. Instead, we turn our attention to Kentucky basketball, which held its Media Day on Thursday.

For the podcast, we talked to redshirt freshman Hamidou Diallo, sophomore Wenyen Gabriel, freshman Kevin Knox, freshman Nick Richards and freshman Quade Green.

Here’s my podcast with Mike DeCourcy of the Sporting News:

John Clay: 859-231-3226, @johnclayiv

Kentucky basketball roster 2017-18

No

Player

Pos

Class

Ht

Hometown

0

Quade Green

G

Fr

6.00

Philadelphia, PA

1

Sacha Killeya-Jones

F

So

6.10

Chapel Hill, NC

2

Jarred Vanderbilt

F

Fr

6.09

Houston, TX

3

Hamidou Diallo

G

Fr

6.05

Queens, NY

4

Nick Richards

F

Fr

6.11

Kingston, JAM

5

Kevin Knox

F

Fr

6.09

Tampa, FL

10

Jonny David

G

Jr

6.02

Pittsburgh, PA

12

Brad Calipari

G

So

6.00

Franklin Lakes, NJ

13

Jemarl Baker

G

Fr

6.04

Menifee, CA

14

Tai Wynyard

F

So

6.10

Auckland, NZ

22

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

G

Fr

6.06

Hamilton, CAN

25

P.J. Washington

F

Fr

6.07

Dallas, TX

30

Dillon Pulliam

G

Jr

6.03

Cynthiana, KY

32

Wenyen Gabriel

F

So

6.09

Manchester, NJ

