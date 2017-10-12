Kentucky men's basketball players have their say at Media Day

Without a Kentucky football game, no Football Friday podcast. Instead, we turn our attention to Kentucky basketball, which held its Media Day on Thursday.

For the podcast, we talked to redshirt freshman Hamidou Diallo, sophomore Wenyen Gabriel, freshman Kevin Knox, freshman Nick Richards and freshman Quade Green.

Here’s my podcast with Mike DeCourcy of the Sporting News: