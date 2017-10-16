University of Kentucky cheerleaders perform during Big Blue Madness at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., Friday, Oct. 13, 2017. At least 11 top recruits attended Madness as the early signing period for the 2018-19 season approaches next month.
John Clay blogs about UK sports, the SEC and more

A recruiting wrap on Kentucky basketball’s Big Blue Madness

By John Clay

October 16, 2017 4:21 PM

Another Big Blue Madness is in books. The annual celebration/light show/Drake appearance/dance party that marks the official opening of the Kentucky basketball seasons, men and women, took place last Friday at Rupp Arena.

The real reason for the show, however, is recruiting. So we talked with Lexington Herald-Leader and Kentucky.com recruiting guru Ben Roberts about who was there, who wasn’t there, what happened, what will happen next, what does it all mean, plus other subjects on our podcast.

Check out Ben’s Next Cats site for recruiting links and news.

Ben discussed Zion Williamson, Bol Bol, Darius Garland, Keldon Johnson, R.J. Barrett, plus some 2019 recruits. He gave a report about what happened on and around the Big Blue Carpet. He also gave a preview of what he’ll be looking for from the current team when it returns to the floor for Friday’s Blue-White Game.

Here is Ben’s latest story: With early signing period nearing, how close is Calipari to landing more commitments?

And here’s the podcast:

Scout Class of 2018 rankings

  • 1. R.J. Barrett - Montverde, FL
  • 2. Bol Bol - Santa Ana, CA
  • 3. Zion Williamson - Spartanburg, SC
  • 4. Cameron Reddish - Norristown, PA (Duke)
  • 5. Romeo Langford - New Albany, IN
  • 6. Tre Jones - St. Paul, MN (Duke)
  • 7. Darius Garland - Brentwood, TN
  • 8. Immanuel Quickley - Bel Air, MD (Kentucky)
  • 9. Simisola Shittu - Saxtons River, VA
  • 10. Nassir Little - Orlando, FL (North Carolina)
  • 11. Quentin Grimes - The Woodlands, TX
  • 12. Darius Bazley - Cincinnati, OH (Syracuse)
  • 13. Moses Brown - Jamica, NY
  • 14. Anfernee Simons - Bradenton, FL
  • 15. Nazreon Reid - Roselle, NJ (LSU)
  • 16. Reggie Perry - Thomasville, GA (Miss State)
  • 17. E.J. Montgomery - Marietta, GA
  • 18. Devon Dotson - Charlotte, NC (Kansas)
  • 19. Jordon Brown - Napa, CA
  • 20. Louis King - Burlington, NJ (Oregon)

