It’s a busy time when Kentucky football and basketball overlaps

Aside from March Madness, this may be the busiest time of the local sports year with Kentucky football and Kentucky basketball overlapping between now and Thanksgiving.

I talked with WKYT sports anchor Brian Milam about Rob Bromley’s retirement and Brian’s take on UK basketball and football. The basketball team holds its annual Blue-White scrimmage on Friday at Rupp Arena. The football team is at Mississippi State on Saturday.

Here’s my latest podcast with Ben Roberts on UK basketball recruiting.

