Kentucky forward PJ Washington (25) was interviewed during the University of Kentucky men's basketball media day held in the Joe Craft Center Center in Memorial Coliseum in Lexington, Ky., Thursday, October 12, 2017. UK’s annual Blue-White scrimmage is Friday at Rupp Arena. Charles Bertram cbertram@herald-leader.com
John Clay blogs about UK sports, the SEC and more

It’s a busy time when Kentucky football and basketball overlaps

By John Clay

October 17, 2017 10:27 PM

Aside from March Madness, this may be the busiest time of the local sports year with Kentucky football and Kentucky basketball overlapping between now and Thanksgiving.

I talked with WKYT sports anchor Brian Milam about Rob Bromley’s retirement and Brian’s take on UK basketball and football. The basketball team holds its annual Blue-White scrimmage on Friday at Rupp Arena. The football team is at Mississippi State on Saturday.

Here’s my latest podcast with Ben Roberts on UK basketball recruiting.

John Clay: 859-231-3226

