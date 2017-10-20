Kentucky-Mississippi State football preview from Neil Price and Jennifer Smith

Kentucky football returns to action Saturday in a key SEC game against Mississippi State in Starkville. The SEC Network has the 4 p.m. telecast from Davis Wade Stadium.

Mark Stoops’ Wildcats enter the game 5-1 overall and 2-1 in conference play. UK is in second place in the SEC East behind first place Georgia (4-0). Mississippi State is 4-2 overall and 1-2 in the league. The Bulldogs beat LSU 37-7, but lost 31-3 at Georgia and 49-10 at Auburn.

I talked with our old friend Neil Price for a scouting report on Mississippi State. The former play-by-play broadcaster for UK baseball and women’s basketball, Neil is in his first year as the voice of the Bulldogs. He talked about MSU quarterback Nick Fitzgerald, top defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons, defensive coordinator Todd Grantham and head coach Dan Mullen’s success in Starkville.

With Kentucky back in action, my Football Friday podcast with colleague and UK beat writer Jennifer Smith is also back this week. Jen talks about UK’s preparations for Mississippi State, possible tweaks on offense and the importance of the game in the conference standings.

SEC football schedule for Saturday 12 p.m. - Idaho at Missouri (SEC) 3:30 p.m. - Tennessee at Alabama (CBS) 4 p.m. - Kentucky at Mississippi State (SEC) 7:15 p.m. - LSU at Ole Miss (ESPN) 7:30 p.m. - Arkansas at Auburn (SEC)