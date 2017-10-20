Kentucky-Mississippi State football preview from Neil Price and Jennifer Smith

Kentucky football returns to action Saturday in a key SEC game against Mississippi State in Starkville. The SEC Network has the 4 p.m. telecast from Davis Wade Stadium.
Mark Stoops’ Wildcats enter the game 5-1 overall and 2-1 in conference play. UK is in second place in the SEC East behind first place Georgia (4-0). Mississippi State is 4-2 overall and 1-2 in the league. The Bulldogs beat LSU 37-7, but lost 31-3 at Georgia and 49-10 at Auburn.
I talked with our old friend Neil Price for a scouting report on Mississippi State. The former play-by-play broadcaster for UK baseball and women’s basketball, Neil is in his first year as the voice of the Bulldogs. He talked about MSU quarterback Nick Fitzgerald, top defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons, defensive coordinator Todd Grantham and head coach Dan Mullen’s success in Starkville.
Never miss a local story.
With Kentucky back in action, my Football Friday podcast with colleague and UK beat writer Jennifer Smith is also back this week. Jen talks about UK’s preparations for Mississippi State, possible tweaks on offense and the importance of the game in the conference standings.
You can find the Herald-Leader podcasts on Soundcloud.
Subscribe to the Herald-Leader podcasts on iTunes.
Follow John Clay on Twitter.
Follow Kentucky.com sports on Twitter.
John Clay: 859-231-3226, @johnclayiv
SEC football schedule for Saturday
12 p.m. - Idaho at Missouri (SEC)
3:30 p.m. - Tennessee at Alabama (CBS)
4 p.m. - Kentucky at Mississippi State (SEC)
7:15 p.m. - LSU at Ole Miss (ESPN)
7:30 p.m. - Arkansas at Auburn (SEC)
Kentucky-Mississippi State last 10 meetings
Date
Site
UK
MSU
Dec
10/27/07
Lexington
14
31
L
11/1/08
Starkville
14
13
W
10/31/09
Lexington
24
31
L
10/30/10
Starkville
17
24
L
10/29/11
Lexington
16
28
L
10/6/12
Lexington
14
27
L
10/24/13
Starkville
22
28
L
10/25/14
Lexington
31
45
L
10/24/15
Starkville
16
42
L
10/22/16
Lexington
40
38
W
Comments