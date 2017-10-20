Mississippi State players congratulate defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons as he returns to the sideline after scoring a touchdown against Louisiana Tech in Ruston, La., Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.
Mississippi State players congratulate defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons as he returns to the sideline after scoring a touchdown against Louisiana Tech in Ruston, La., Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017. Hannah Baldwin Monroe News Star/Associated Press
Mississippi State players congratulate defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons as he returns to the sideline after scoring a touchdown against Louisiana Tech in Ruston, La., Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017. Hannah Baldwin Monroe News Star/Associated Press
Kentucky-Mississippi State football preview from Neil Price and Jennifer Smith

By John Clay

jclay@herald-leader.com

October 20, 2017 08:35 AM

Kentucky football returns to action Saturday in a key SEC game against Mississippi State in Starkville. The SEC Network has the 4 p.m. telecast from Davis Wade Stadium.

Mark Stoops’ Wildcats enter the game 5-1 overall and 2-1 in conference play. UK is in second place in the SEC East behind first place Georgia (4-0). Mississippi State is 4-2 overall and 1-2 in the league. The Bulldogs beat LSU 37-7, but lost 31-3 at Georgia and 49-10 at Auburn.

I talked with our old friend Neil Price for a scouting report on Mississippi State. The former play-by-play broadcaster for UK baseball and women’s basketball, Neil is in his first year as the voice of the Bulldogs. He talked about MSU quarterback Nick Fitzgerald, top defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons, defensive coordinator Todd Grantham and head coach Dan Mullen’s success in Starkville.

With Kentucky back in action, my Football Friday podcast with colleague and UK beat writer Jennifer Smith is also back this week. Jen talks about UK’s preparations for Mississippi State, possible tweaks on offense and the importance of the game in the conference standings.

SEC football schedule for Saturday

12 p.m. - Idaho at Missouri (SEC)

3:30 p.m. - Tennessee at Alabama (CBS)

4 p.m. - Kentucky at Mississippi State (SEC)

7:15 p.m. - LSU at Ole Miss (ESPN)

7:30 p.m. - Arkansas at Auburn (SEC)

Kentucky-Mississippi State last 10 meetings

Date

Site

UK

MSU

Dec

10/27/07

Lexington

14

31

L

11/1/08

Starkville

14

13

W

10/31/09

Lexington

24

31

L

10/30/10

Starkville

17

24

L

10/29/11

Lexington

16

28

L

10/6/12

Lexington

14

27

L

10/24/13

Starkville

22

28

L

10/25/14

Lexington

31

45

L

10/24/15

Starkville

16

42

L

10/22/16

Lexington

40

38

W

