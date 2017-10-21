Kentucky Wrunning back Benny Snell Jr. (26) carries the ball past Missouri Tiger defenders for a 71-yard touchdown during UK’s 40-34 win over Missouri at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017.
Liveblog: Kentucky-Mississippi State football

By John Clay

October 21, 2017 9:18 AM

STARKVILLE

Kentucky puts a perfect 2-0 road record on the line Saturday when Mark Stoops’ Wildcats invade Davis Wade Stadium for a 4 p.m. SEC Network game against Mississippi State.

We will be there blogging live from the press box. Join us with your comments, questions, observations, gripes, etc. Use your Facebook or Twitter log-in and your comments appear automatically. Or just use the regular comments box.

John Clay: 859-231-3226, @johnclayiv

Kentucky at Mississippi State

When: 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017

Where: Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Miss.

TV: SEC Network with Taylor Zarzour, Andre Ware, Olivia Harlan

Radio: UK Network with Tom Leach, Jeff Piecoro and Dick Gabriel

Kentucky football 2017

Date

Opponent

UK

Opp

Dec

Rec

SEC

9/2

@Southern Miss

24

17

W

1-0

9/9

E Kentucky

27

16

W

2-0

9/16

@South Carolina

23

13

W

3-0

1-0

9/23

Florida

27

28

L

3-1

1-1

9/30

E Michigan

24

20

W

4-1

10/7

Missouri

40

34

W

5-1

2-1

10/21

@Miss State

10/28

Tennessee

11/4

Ole Miss

11/11

@Vanderbilt

11/18

@Georgia

11/25

Louisville

Mississippi State football 2017

Date

Opponent

MSU

Opp

Dec

Rec

SEC

9/2

Charleston So

49

0

W

1-0

9/9

@La Tech

57

21

W

2-0

9/16

LSU

37

7

W

3-0

1-0

9/23

@Georgia

3

31

L

3-1

1-1

9/30

@Auburn

10

49

L

3-2

1-2

10/14

BYU

35

10

W

4-2

10/21

Kentucky

10/28

@Texas A&M

11/4

Umass

11/11

Alabama

11/18

@Arkansas

11/23

Ole Miss

