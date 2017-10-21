Liveblog: Kentucky-Mississippi State football

Kentucky puts a perfect 2-0 road record on the line Saturday when Mark Stoops’ Wildcats invade Davis Wade Stadium for a 4 p.m. SEC Network game against Mississippi State.

We will be there blogging live from the press box. Join us with your comments, questions, observations, gripes, etc. Use your Facebook or Twitter log-in and your comments appear automatically. Or just use the regular comments box.

Kentucky at Mississippi State When: 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017 Where: Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Miss. TV: SEC Network with Taylor Zarzour, Andre Ware, Olivia Harlan Radio: UK Network with Tom Leach, Jeff Piecoro and Dick Gabriel

Kentucky football 2017 Date Opponent UK Opp Dec Rec SEC 9/2 @Southern Miss 24 17 W 1-0 9/9 E Kentucky 27 16 W 2-0 9/16 @South Carolina 23 13 W 3-0 1-0 9/23 Florida 27 28 L 3-1 1-1 9/30 E Michigan 24 20 W 4-1 10/7 Missouri 40 34 W 5-1 2-1 10/21 @Miss State 10/28 Tennessee 11/4 Ole Miss 11/11 @Vanderbilt 11/18 @Georgia 11/25 Louisville