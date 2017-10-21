Liveblog: Kentucky-Mississippi State football

Kentucky puts a perfect 2-0 road record on the line Saturday when Mark Stoops’ Wildcats invade Davis Wade Stadium for a 4 p.m. SEC Network game against Mississippi State.
Kentucky at Mississippi State
When: 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017
Where: Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Miss.
TV: SEC Network with Taylor Zarzour, Andre Ware, Olivia Harlan
Radio: UK Network with Tom Leach, Jeff Piecoro and Dick Gabriel
Kentucky football 2017
Date
Opponent
UK
Opp
Dec
Rec
SEC
9/2
@Southern Miss
24
17
W
1-0
9/9
E Kentucky
27
16
W
2-0
9/16
@South Carolina
23
13
W
3-0
1-0
9/23
Florida
27
28
L
3-1
1-1
9/30
E Michigan
24
20
W
4-1
10/7
Missouri
40
34
W
5-1
2-1
10/21
@Miss State
10/28
Tennessee
11/4
Ole Miss
11/11
@Vanderbilt
11/18
@Georgia
11/25
Louisville
Mississippi State football 2017
Date
Opponent
MSU
Opp
Dec
Rec
SEC
9/2
Charleston So
49
0
W
1-0
9/9
@La Tech
57
21
W
2-0
9/16
LSU
37
7
W
3-0
1-0
9/23
@Georgia
3
31
L
3-1
1-1
9/30
@Auburn
10
49
L
3-2
1-2
10/14
BYU
35
10
W
4-2
10/21
Kentucky
10/28
@Texas A&M
11/4
Umass
11/11
Alabama
11/18
@Arkansas
11/23
Ole Miss
