Kentucky freshman forward Kevin Knox (5) steals the ball from sophomore forward Wenyen Gabriel (32) during the Blue/White game at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., on October 20, 2017.
Kentucky freshman forward Kevin Knox (5) steals the ball from sophomore forward Wenyen Gabriel (32) during the Blue/White game at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., on October 20, 2017. Michael Reaves Michael Reaves/Lexington Herald-Leader
Kentucky freshman forward Kevin Knox (5) steals the ball from sophomore forward Wenyen Gabriel (32) during the Blue/White game at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., on October 20, 2017. Michael Reaves Michael Reaves/Lexington Herald-Leader
Sidelines with John Clay

Sidelines with John Clay

John Clay blogs about UK sports, the SEC and more

Sidelines with John Clay

Kentucky basketball Blue-White review and recruiting news from Ben Roberts

By John Clay

jclay@herald-leader.com

October 23, 2017 8:12 PM

In advance of this Friday’s exhibition opener against Thomas More, Kentucky basketball held its annual Blue-White scrimmage last Friday.

I talked with Herald-Leader recruiting writer Ben Roberts about his takeaways from the scrimmage plus some recruiting tidbits, including a new name that could be a possible Kentucky basketball target.

You can read Ben’s report, and listen to our conversation.

Check out my podcast with fellow Herald-Leader sports columnist Mark Story about UK’s lopsided loss at Mississippi State and this Saturday’s game against visiting Tennessee.

You can find the Herald-Leader podcasts on Soundcloud.

Subscribe to the Herald-Leader podcasts on iTunes.

Follow John Clay on Twitter.

Follow Ben Roberts on Twitter.

Follow Mark Story on Twitter.

Follow Kentucky.com sports on Twitter.

John Clay: 859-231-3226, @johnclayiv

Related stories from Lexington Herald-Leader

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • 'That takes a lot of money from us.' Teacher sounds off on GOP pension proposal at forum

    At a forum with state legislators, a teacher in Madison County expresses her frustration with how the state has handled the state pension crisis.

'That takes a lot of money from us.' Teacher sounds off on GOP pension proposal at forum

'That takes a lot of money from us.' Teacher sounds off on GOP pension proposal at forum 1:40

'That takes a lot of money from us.' Teacher sounds off on GOP pension proposal at forum
Teachers show displeasure at lawmaker's suggestion on pensions 1:48

Teachers show displeasure at lawmaker's suggestion on pensions
How to carve the best Halloween pumpkin 1:36

How to carve the best Halloween pumpkin

View More Video