Kentucky head football coach Mark Stoops greets fans during the Catwalk before his team’s 40-34 win over the Missouri Tigers at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017.
Kentucky head football coach Mark Stoops greets fans during the Catwalk before his team’s 40-34 win over the Missouri Tigers at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017. Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com
Kentucky head football coach Mark Stoops greets fans during the Catwalk before his team’s 40-34 win over the Missouri Tigers at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017. Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com
Sidelines with John Clay

Sidelines with John Clay

John Clay blogs about UK sports, the SEC and more

Sidelines with John Clay

Where does Mark Stoops’ salary rank among college football coaches?

By John Clay

jclay@herald-leader.com

October 26, 2017 9:42 AM

USA Today is out with its annual ranking of salaries for college football head coaches.

Kentucky’s Mark Stoops is No. 22 overall on the list with a salary of $3,750,000. His buyout as of December 1 is listed as $14,765,625.

As far as SEC coaches, Stoops ranks behind Alabama’s Nick Saban (No. 1 on the list), Auburn’s Gus Malzhan (No. 11 overall), Florida’s Jim McElwain (No. 16), Mississippi State’s Dan Mullen (No. 14), Arkansas’ Bret Bielema (No. 17) and Tennessee’s Butch Jones (No. 20).

Louisville’s Bobby Petrino is No. 21 on the list with a salary of $3,930,434.

Saban makes $11,132,000 from Alabama.

Stoops is currently 24-32 overall and 10-26 in the SEC during his five years in Lexington. After going 7-6 with an appearance in the TaxSlayer Bowl last season, Kentucky is 5-2 overall this year with a 2-2 record in the SEC.

Click here for the entire list of FBS coaches.

John Clay: 859-231-3226, @johnclayiv

Related stories from Lexington Herald-Leader

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Tax breaks spur development, but at what benefit to Kentucky?

    With hundreds of millions of dollars going to developers through tax increment financing, or TIFs, for projects in both blighted, and prosperous areas, the state of Kentucky has yet to study the return on investment that these dollars yield.

Tax breaks spur development, but at what benefit to Kentucky?

Tax breaks spur development, but at what benefit to Kentucky? 1:31

Tax breaks spur development, but at what benefit to Kentucky?
Henry Clay is under .500, but that doesn't really matter 1:25

Henry Clay is under .500, but that doesn't really matter
How has Kentucky’s defense responded to lopsided loss? 1:36

How has Kentucky’s defense responded to lopsided loss?

View More Video