Where does Mark Stoops’ salary rank among college football coaches?

USA Today is out with its annual ranking of salaries for college football head coaches.

Kentucky’s Mark Stoops is No. 22 overall on the list with a salary of $3,750,000. His buyout as of December 1 is listed as $14,765,625.

As far as SEC coaches, Stoops ranks behind Alabama’s Nick Saban (No. 1 on the list), Auburn’s Gus Malzhan (No. 11 overall), Florida’s Jim McElwain (No. 16), Mississippi State’s Dan Mullen (No. 14), Arkansas’ Bret Bielema (No. 17) and Tennessee’s Butch Jones (No. 20).

Louisville’s Bobby Petrino is No. 21 on the list with a salary of $3,930,434.

Saban makes $11,132,000 from Alabama.

Stoops is currently 24-32 overall and 10-26 in the SEC during his five years in Lexington. After going 7-6 with an appearance in the TaxSlayer Bowl last season, Kentucky is 5-2 overall this year with a 2-2 record in the SEC.

Click here for the entire list of FBS coaches.