Kentucky safety Mike Edwards (7) and teammate Darius West (25) celebrate in the fourth quarter during their 23-13 win over the South Carolina Gamecocks at William Brice Stadium in Columbia, S.C., Saturday, Sept 16, 2017. Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com
Can Kentucky football execute a bounce-back on Saturday versus Tennessee?

By John Clay

October 26, 2017 10:40 PM

Kentucky and Tennessee renew their college football border rivalry Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at Kroger Field in an SEC game on the SEC Network.

Both teams are trying to get up off the mat. Both lost by identical 45-7 scores last Saturday. UK was drubbed at Mississippi State. Tennessee was drubbed at No. 1-ranked Alabama. Kentucky is now 5-2 overall and 2-2 in the SEC. Tennessee is 3-4 overall and 0-4 in the league.

So can Kentucky bounce back against the Vols? Or will Tennessee turn its season around? Herald-Leader UK football beat writer Jennifer Smith and I discuss the events leading up to Saturday’s kickoff and what might happen in a series in which Tennessee has won 31 of the last 32 games.

Earlier this week I talked with WNML Sports Radio talk show host Jimmy Hyams of Knoxville about the Volunteers.

Tennessee at Kentucky

When: Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Where: Kroger Field in Lexington

TV: SEC Network with Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers and Cole Cubelic

Radio: UK Network with Tom Leach, Jeff Piecoro and Dick Gabriel

