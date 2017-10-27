Kentucky forward PJ Washington (25) celebrates with forward Nick Richards (4) after a basket during the Blue/White game at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., on October 20, 2017. UK opens exhibition play Friday against Thoams More.
Sidelines with John Clay

John Clay blogs about UK sports, the SEC and more

Liveblog: Kentucky-Thomas More basketball

By John Clay

October 27, 2017 9:32 AM

With Big Blue Madness and the Blue-White Game safely in the rear view mirror, we get our first look at this Kentucky basketball team as a team on Friday as John Calipari’s Cats take on Thomas More in an exhibition game at Rupp Arena. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m.

We’ll be there blogging live. Join us with your comments, questions, complaints, etc. Use your Facebook or Twitter log-in to avoid moderation and see your brilliance appear automatically. Or just use the regular comments box. All are welcome.

John Clay: 859-231-3266, @johnclayiv

Thomas More at Kentucky

When: Friday, 7 p.m.

Where: Rupp Arena in Lexington

TV: SEC Network with Mike Morgan and Pat Bradley

Radio: UK Network with Tom Leach and Mike Pratt

