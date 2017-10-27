Liveblog: Kentucky-Thomas More basketball

With Big Blue Madness and the Blue-White Game safely in the rear view mirror, we get our first look at this Kentucky basketball team as a team on Friday as John Calipari’s Cats take on Thomas More in an exhibition game at Rupp Arena. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m.
Thomas More at Kentucky
When: Friday, 7 p.m.
Where: Rupp Arena in Lexington
TV: SEC Network with Mike Morgan and Pat Bradley
Radio: UK Network with Tom Leach and Mike Pratt
