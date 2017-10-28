Liveblog: Kentucky-Tennessee football

Two teams smarting from 45-7 trouncings a week ago, border rivals Kentucky and Tennessee meet Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at Kroger Field.

Hoping to rebound from its 38-point blistering at Mississippi State, Kentucky is 5-2 overall and 2-2 in the SEC. The Cats have lost 31 of their last 32 games to Tennessee, including all four under head coach Mark Stoops.

The visiting Vols are 3-4 overall and 0-4 in the league after being toasted at No. 1 Alabama last Saturday. Butch Jones’ offense, which has not scored a touchdown in 14 quarters, will be without top running back John Kelly, suspended after being cited for marijuana possession earlier this week.

As usual, we will be on hand blogging live. Join us with your comments, questions, gripes, praise, observations, insight, etc. Use your Facebook or Twitter log-in and your comments appear automatically.

Live Blog Liveblog: Kentucky-Tennesssee football

TENNESSEE AT KENTUCKY When: Saturday, 7:30 p.m. Where: Kroger Field in Lexington TV: SEC Network with Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers and Cole Cubelic Radio: UK Network with Tom Leach, Jeff Piecoro and Dick Gabriel

Kentucky football 2017 Date Opponent UK Opp Dec Rec SEC Off Def 9/2 @Southern Miss 24 17 W 1-0 254 364 9/9 E Kentucky 27 16 W 2-0 436 318 9/16 @South Carolina 23 13 W 3-0 1-0 353 358 9/23 Florida 27 28 L 3-1 1-1 340 395 9/30 E Michigan 24 20 W 4-1 228 312 10/7 Missouri 40 34 W 5-1 2-1 486 568 10/21 @Miss State 7 45 L 5-2 2-2 260 441 10/28 Tennessee 11/4 Ole Miss 11/11 @Vanderbilt 11/18 @Georgia 11/25 Louisville