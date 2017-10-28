Kentucky linebacker Courtney Love (51) safety Mike Edwards (7), quarterback Stephen Johnson (15) and guard Nick Haynes (68) take the field for the coin toss before their game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017.
Kentucky linebacker Courtney Love (51) safety Mike Edwards (7), quarterback Stephen Johnson (15) and guard Nick Haynes (68) take the field for the coin toss before their game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017. Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com
Kentucky linebacker Courtney Love (51) safety Mike Edwards (7), quarterback Stephen Johnson (15) and guard Nick Haynes (68) take the field for the coin toss before their game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017. Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com
Sidelines with John Clay

Sidelines with John Clay

John Clay blogs about UK sports, the SEC and more

Sidelines with John Clay

Liveblog: Kentucky-Tennessee football

By John Clay

jclay@herald-leader.com

October 28, 2017 1:05 PM

Two teams smarting from 45-7 trouncings a week ago, border rivals Kentucky and Tennessee meet Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at Kroger Field.

Hoping to rebound from its 38-point blistering at Mississippi State, Kentucky is 5-2 overall and 2-2 in the SEC. The Cats have lost 31 of their last 32 games to Tennessee, including all four under head coach Mark Stoops.

The visiting Vols are 3-4 overall and 0-4 in the league after being toasted at No. 1 Alabama last Saturday. Butch Jones’ offense, which has not scored a touchdown in 14 quarters, will be without top running back John Kelly, suspended after being cited for marijuana possession earlier this week.

As usual, we will be on hand blogging live. Join us with your comments, questions, gripes, praise, observations, insight, etc. Use your Facebook or Twitter log-in and your comments appear automatically.

Live Blog Liveblog: Kentucky-Tennesssee football
 

John Clay: 859-231-3226, @johnclayiv

TENNESSEE AT KENTUCKY

When: Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Where: Kroger Field in Lexington

TV: SEC Network with Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers and Cole Cubelic

Radio: UK Network with Tom Leach, Jeff Piecoro and Dick Gabriel

Kentucky football 2017

Date

Opponent

UK

Opp

Dec

Rec

SEC

Off

Def

9/2

@Southern Miss

24

17

W

1-0

254

364

9/9

E Kentucky

27

16

W

2-0

436

318

9/16

@South Carolina

23

13

W

3-0

1-0

353

358

9/23

Florida

27

28

L

3-1

1-1

340

395

9/30

E Michigan

24

20

W

4-1

228

312

10/7

Missouri

40

34

W

5-1

2-1

486

568

10/21

@Miss State

7

45

L

5-2

2-2

260

441

10/28

Tennessee

11/4

Ole Miss

11/11

@Vanderbilt

11/18

@Georgia

11/25

Louisville

Tennessee football 2017

Date

Opponent

UT

Opp

Dec

Rec

SEC

Off

Def

9/4

vsGeorgia Tech

42

41

W*

1-0

369

655

9/9

Indiana State

42

7

W

2-0

395

215

9/16

@Florida

20

26

L

2-1

0-1

442

380

9/23

Umass

17

13

W

3-1

319

271

9/30

Georgia

0

41

L

3-2

0-2

142

378

10/14

South Carolina

9

15

L

3-3

0-3

253

323

10/21

@Alabama

7

45

L

3-4

0-4

108

604

10/28

@Kentucky

11/4

Southern Miss

11/11

@Missouri

11/18

LSU

11/25

Vanderbilt

Related stories from Lexington Herald-Leader

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Ex-Cat a changed man

    Former UK player Gerald Fitch found contentment while traveling the world as a basketball vagabond.

Ex-Cat a changed man

Ex-Cat a changed man 1:10

Ex-Cat a changed man
Bevin blasts Tom Shelton for proposed rally on pension plan 1:10

Bevin blasts Tom Shelton for proposed rally on pension plan
So much for the new patient John Calipari 2:40

So much for the new patient John Calipari

View More Video