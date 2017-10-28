Liveblog: Kentucky-Tennessee football

Two teams smarting from 45-7 trouncings a week ago, border rivals Kentucky and Tennessee meet Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at Kroger Field.
Hoping to rebound from its 38-point blistering at Mississippi State, Kentucky is 5-2 overall and 2-2 in the SEC. The Cats have lost 31 of their last 32 games to Tennessee, including all four under head coach Mark Stoops.
The visiting Vols are 3-4 overall and 0-4 in the league after being toasted at No. 1 Alabama last Saturday. Butch Jones’ offense, which has not scored a touchdown in 14 quarters, will be without top running back John Kelly, suspended after being cited for marijuana possession earlier this week.
As usual, we will be on hand blogging live. Join us with your comments, questions, gripes, praise, observations, insight, etc. Use your Facebook or Twitter log-in and your comments appear automatically.
TENNESSEE AT KENTUCKY
When: Saturday, 7:30 p.m.
Where: Kroger Field in Lexington
TV: SEC Network with Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers and Cole Cubelic
Radio: UK Network with Tom Leach, Jeff Piecoro and Dick Gabriel
Kentucky football 2017
Date
Opponent
UK
Opp
Dec
Rec
SEC
Off
Def
9/2
@Southern Miss
24
17
W
1-0
254
364
9/9
E Kentucky
27
16
W
2-0
436
318
9/16
@South Carolina
23
13
W
3-0
1-0
353
358
9/23
Florida
27
28
L
3-1
1-1
340
395
9/30
E Michigan
24
20
W
4-1
228
312
10/7
Missouri
40
34
W
5-1
2-1
486
568
10/21
@Miss State
7
45
L
5-2
2-2
260
441
10/28
Tennessee
11/4
Ole Miss
11/11
@Vanderbilt
11/18
@Georgia
11/25
Louisville
Tennessee football 2017
Date
Opponent
UT
Opp
Dec
Rec
SEC
Off
Def
9/4
vsGeorgia Tech
42
41
W*
1-0
369
655
9/9
Indiana State
42
7
W
2-0
395
215
9/16
@Florida
20
26
L
2-1
0-1
442
380
9/23
Umass
17
13
W
3-1
319
271
9/30
Georgia
0
41
L
3-2
0-2
142
378
10/14
South Carolina
9
15
L
3-3
0-3
253
323
10/21
@Alabama
7
45
L
3-4
0-4
108
604
10/28
@Kentucky
11/4
Southern Miss
11/11
@Missouri
11/18
LSU
11/25
Vanderbilt
