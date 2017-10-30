Reviewing Kentucky football’s win over Tennessee, plus a look ahead

Despite losing four fumbles and being outgained in yardage, Kentucky rallied to beat Tennessee 29-26 on Saturday night at Kroger Field. It was just UK’s second win over the Volunteers since 1985.

After being taken to the locker room to have his injured left shoulder x-rayed, UK quarterback Stephen Johnson returned to score the winning touchdown with 33 seconds remaining to improve Kentucky’s record to 6-2 overall and 3-2 in the SEC. Tennessee dropped to 3-5 overall and 0-5 in the conference.

Kentucky football individual game-by-game stats in a Google sheet

I talked with my fellow Herald-Leader sports columnist Mark Story about Saturday’s game, Stephen Johnson’s heroic performance and what Kentucky could accomplish the rest of the season now that Mark Stoops’ squad is bowl eligible.

