Kentucky linebacker Jordan Jones (34), defensive end Denzil Ware (35) and linebacker Joshua Paschal (4) celebrate in the fourth quarter of UK’s 29-26 win over the Tennessee Volunteers at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017.
Sidelines with John Clay

John Clay blogs about UK sports, the SEC and more

Reviewing Kentucky football’s win over Tennessee, plus a look ahead

By John Clay

jclay@herald-leader.com

October 30, 2017 9:14 AM

Despite losing four fumbles and being outgained in yardage, Kentucky rallied to beat Tennessee 29-26 on Saturday night at Kroger Field. It was just UK’s second win over the Volunteers since 1985.

After being taken to the locker room to have his injured left shoulder x-rayed, UK quarterback Stephen Johnson returned to score the winning touchdown with 33 seconds remaining to improve Kentucky’s record to 6-2 overall and 3-2 in the SEC. Tennessee dropped to 3-5 overall and 0-5 in the conference.

Kentucky football individual game-by-game stats in a Google sheet

I talked with my fellow Herald-Leader sports columnist Mark Story about Saturday’s game, Stephen Johnson’s heroic performance and what Kentucky could accomplish the rest of the season now that Mark Stoops’ squad is bowl eligible.

John Clay: 859-231-3226

SEC FOOTBALL STANDINGS

East

SEC

Overall

This week

Georgia

5-0

8-0

Home to South Carolina

S Carolina

4-2

6-2

At Georgia

Kentucky

3-2

6-2

Home to Ole Miss

Florida

3-3

3-4

At Missouri

Missouri

0-4

3-5

Home to Florida

Tennessee

0-5

3-5

Home to Southern Miss

Vanderbilt

0-5

3-5

Home to Western Kentucky

West

SEC

Overall

This week

Alabama

5-0

8-0

Home to LSU

Auburn

4-1

6-2

At Texas A&M

LSU

3-1

6-2

At Alabama

Miss State

3-2

6-2

Home to Umass

Texas A&M

3-2

5-3

Home to Auburn

Arkansas

1-4

3-5

Home to Coastal Carolina

Ole Miss

1-4

3-5

At Kentucky

