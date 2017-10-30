Liveblog: Kentucky-Morehead State basketball

In an extra college basketball exhibition game added to the schedule to benefit charities, Kentucky takes on Morehead State at 7 p.m. at Rupp Arena. There is no television coverage of this game.
We will be there blogging live, however.
Morehead State at Kentucky basketball
When: Monday, 7 p.m.
Where: Rupp Arena in Lexington
TV: None
Radio: UK Radio Network with Tom Leach and Mike Pratt
