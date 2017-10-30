Kentucky guard Quade Green (0) ran up the court after a steal against Morehead State.
Liveblog: Kentucky-Morehead State basketball

By John Clay

jclay@herald-leader.com

October 30, 2017 3:10 PM

In an extra college basketball exhibition game added to the schedule to benefit charities, Kentucky takes on Morehead State at 7 p.m. at Rupp Arena. There is no television coverage of this game.

We will be there blogging live, however. Join us with your comments and questions as we provide updates. Use your Facebook or Twitter log-ins for your comments to appear automatically.

John Clay: 859-231-3226, @johnclayiv

Morehead State at Kentucky basketball

When: Monday, 7 p.m.

Where: Rupp Arena in Lexington

TV: None

Radio: UK Radio Network with Tom Leach and Mike Pratt

UK Radio Network affiliates

